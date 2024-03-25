Ciarán Frawley an injury doubt for Leinster’s top-of-the table clash with the Bulls

Ciarán Frawley, who was withdrawn from Leinster’s 31-7 win over Zebre in Parma on Saturday with a foot injury, will be further assessed this week before a final decision is made on his availability for the province’s top-of-the-table clash with the Bulls at the RDS next Friday (kick-off 7.35pm).

Backrow Martin Moloney has returned to full training this week after recovering from a bicep injury while scrumhalf Cormac Foley will be further assessed this week as he nears a return from a shoulder injury

Hugo Keenan (hip), James Ryan (arm), Tommy O’Brien (hamstring), Alex Soroka (foot), Charlie Ngatai (calf) and Jimmy O’Brien (Neck) all remain sidelined, while over 16,000 tickets for the game have been sold for Friday’s match against the Bulls, who moved into second place with a 31-10 bonus point win away to the Dragons last Saturday, their fourth win in a row.

The Ulster duo of Billy Burns (shoulder) and Sean Reffell (ankle) both picked up injuries in last Saturday’s defeat to the Sharks in Durban, and pending scans in Cape Town, will be further assessed through this week ahead of next Saturday’s fixture against Stormers.