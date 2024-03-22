Connacht seek fourth straight URC win as they welcome Lions to Galway

URC: Connacht v Emirates Lions, Dexcom Stadium, Saturday, 5.15 – Live on RTÉ and Premier Sports

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins has made five changes to the side that beat the Scarlets as the home side seek a fourth straight win in the United Rugby Championship (URC). The backline is retained en masse with the new faces popping up in the pack.

Prop Denis Buckley, hooker Tadhg McElroy, secondrow Joe Joyce, flanker Conor Oliver and number eight Seán O’Brien are promoted to the run-on team. Darragh Murray, who signed a new contract during the week, is included on a bench that contains six forwards and just two backs in Colm Reilly and Jack Carty.

The combination of Cathal Forde and David Hawkshaw in the centre gives the home side great footballing ability with a sound tactical acumen and should be able to take some of the pressure off outhalf JJ Hanrahan. Wings Andrew Smith and Byron Ralston have been in excellent form and give their side a physical presence.

However, for that influence to be brought to bear Connacht are going to have to offer a platform up front against a big Lions pack that excels in the set piece and a team that has been competitive on the road. Given the likely weather forecast of gales and blustery rain, local knowledge, especially in terms of the kicking game, could be a pivotal factor.

The URC table is tightly condensed so winning matches of this ilk has a significant bearing. Connacht start the game four points ahead of their visitors but just one off fourth-placed Edinburgh. The Irish province will need to get a few things right in terms of the playing framework and if they do that should prevail.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; B Ralston, D Hawkshaw, C Forde, A Smith; JJ Hanrahan, C Blade (capt); D Buckley, T McElroy, J Aungier; N Murray, J Joyce; C Prendergast, C Oliver, Seán O’Brien.

Replacements: D Heffernan, J Duggan, S Illo, D Murray, S Hurley-Langton, C Reilly, J Carty, P Boyle.

EMIRATES LIONS: Q Horn: R Kriel, E Cronje, M Louw (capt), E van der Merwe; J Hendrikse, S Nohamba; JP Smith, PJ Botha, A Ntlabakanye; E Oosthuizen, R Nothnagel; JC Pretorius, E Tshituka, F Horn.

Replacements: J Visagie, M Naude, C van Vuuren, D Landsberg, I Esterhuizen, H Sirgel, M van den Berg, S Pienaar.

Referee: C Evans (Wales).