Munster sign Ulster outhalf Billy Burns to one-year deal

Munster have signed Ulster and Ireland outhalf Billy Burns on a one-year contract to cover for the departure of Joey Carbery, who will leave the province at the end of the season to join Bordeaux Bègles.

Burns, 29, has made 107 Ulster appearances since joining from Gloucester in 2018 and made his Ireland debut against Wales in 2020, going on to win seven caps.

Prior to joining Ulster, Burns made 101 appearances for Gloucester after making his debut as a 17-year-old. Born in Bath, he qualifies for Ireland through his grandfather.

Munster have also signed Ireland international prop John Ryan and versatile forward Cian Hurley to contract extensions.

Ryan has signed a one-year contract extension, with the tighthead prop having made 217 Munster appearances since his debut in September 2011. He has won 24 international caps.

A hectic 2022/23 season saw the 35-year-old line out for Wasps in England, earn a URC winners medal with Munster and reach a Super Rugby Pacific final with the Chiefs in New Zealand.

Hurley has also signed a one-year contract extension having graduated from the academy to the senior squad last summer.

The 23-year-old, who recently returned from an Achilles/ankle injury, can play in the secondrow and the backrow, and has made five senior appearances to date.