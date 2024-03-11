Ireland vs Scotland: TV details, kick-off time and team news ahead of Six Nations title decider

Six Nations: Ireland beat Scotland the last time these two sides met in the World Cup. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

When’s the game?

Ireland take on Scotland in the final round of the Six Nations on Saturday, March 16th. Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 4.45pm.

Where can I watch it?

Virgin Media are on TV duties for this one, their coverage starts at 4pm. RTÉ Radio also have live commentary, as does The Irish Times’ liveblog, which will be up and running from 2.45pm.

The Grand Slam is gone, right?

It is. Ireland had a big opportunity to become the first Six Nations side to record back-to-back Grand Slams but were reminded why such a feat is all but impossible after a stellar England performance in Twickenham last time out.

That said, Ireland are still favourites for the Six Nations title. Currently on 16 points, four ahead of England, Ireland only need a draw to secure the crown. Needless to say, a win of any variety would also do nicely.

READ MORE

In fact, defeat with two bonus points, for losing by fewer that seven points while also scoring four tries, will also guarantee the championship. Given Ireland’s mammoth points differential of +80, even just one losing bonus point would make the title all but secure.

Gregor Townsend's side lost to Italy in Rome in their last Six Nations encounter. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Form guide

Both teams are coming into this off the back of unexpected defeats, Ireland to England at Twickenham, Scotland to Italy in Rome.

The question is who is capable of bouncing back stronger? England were fantastic last weekend, as were Italy, but it’s difficult to come to any other conclusion than a defeat to the Italians is the more psychologically damaging of the two.

In terms of Ireland and Scotland playing against each other, the last time these two sides met Ireland ran out comfortable winners in the World Cup. Ireland haven’t lost to next weekend’s opposition since 2017, a winning run that extends to nine matches, including two World Cup outings.

Team news

Ireland are waiting on news on Calvin Nash and Ciarán Frawley after they both went off injured against England. Should Nash not recover in time after failing a HIA, experienced back-three options are a little thin on the ground given injuries elsewhere. Garry Ringrose could well return to the side and play on the right wing, while the other options would be Jordan Larmour, who hasn’t played for Ireland since 2021, and Jacob Stockdale, a left wing by trade.

Scotland have made a few moves in their squad already ahead of this weekend. Head coach Gergor Townsend has released Glen Young and Hamish Watson back to their club, Edinburgh, along with Jamie Bhatti, who returns to Glasgow Warriors.

Glasgow’s Ally Miller has been called into the squad while Max Williamson and Alex Samuel also come into the wider panel.