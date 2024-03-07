Terenure the bulk supplier as Ireland Club XV names side to take on Portugal A

Harrison Brewer, who led Terenure College to their breakthrough Energia All-Ireland League title success last season, will captain Ireland Club XV against Portugal A at the Estádio Universitário de Lisboa on Friday. (kick-off 7pm).

Three players named in the squad have been capped at this level before with Alan Kennedy, Conor Bartley and Cronan Gleeson all part of the side back in 2020.

Terenure are the biggest supplier, with seven players in the starting XV and another on the bench, while Clontarf have three players in the starting line-up, namely Brewer’s secondrow partner Fionn Gilbert, prolific hooker Dylan Donnellan and outhalf Conor Kelly, who will be the halfback partner of UCD’s Michael Moloney.

Terenure’s Peter Sylvester will be partnered in midfield by George Pringle of Ballynahinch, while the backthree consists of Lansdowne’s Cathal Eddy and the Terenure duo Craig Adams and Adam LaGure.

Commenting on the team selection, head coach Sean Skehan said: “I’m excited to be working with this group of players. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the last few weeks of preparation and we want to grab this opportunity with both hands.

“The challenge has been managing training camps alongside players being involved with their clubs. A lot of these guys will be playing in a club international for the first time so it’s very exciting for them.”

The game will be live streamed by Portugal Rugby.

Ireland Club XV: Adam LaGrue (Terenure College); Craig Adams (Terenure College), George Pringle (Ballynahinch); Peter Sylvester (Terenure College), Cathal Eddy (Lansdowne); Conor Kelly (Clontarf), Michael Moloney (UCD); Campbell Classen (Terenure College), Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Conor Bartley (Young Munster); Harrison Brewer (Terenure College)(capt), Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf); Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College).

Replacements: Bobby Sheehan (UCD), David Begley (Young Munster), Cronan Gleeson (Old Wesley), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Rhys O’Donnell (Instonians), Aran Egan (Terenure College), Mark Best (Ballynahinch).