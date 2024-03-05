England vs Ireland: TV details, kick-off time and team news ahead of Six Nations clash

England's Billy Vunipola makes contact to the head of Andrew Porter of Ireland during the World Cup warm-up between the sides. The teams meet again in the Six Nations this weekend. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

When’s the game?

This Saturday, March 9th, Ireland are in Twickenham to take on England. Kick-off is at 4.45pm

Can I watch?

As always, the Six Nations is on free-to-air television. RTÉ 2 will be your channel of choice in Ireland, ITV in the UK. Radio commentary is also available via RTÉ, while The Irish Times has a liveblog getting under way two hours before kick-off.

England should be tricky, right?

Their form would suggest otherwise, but you’d struggle to find someone who doesn’t believe England could pull off something special at home. That said, Twickenham shouldn’t hold any fear for this Ireland group given they did win there in 2022 on their way to a Triple Crown.

However, Ireland were aided by an English red card that day, as they have been on the last three occasions these teams met.

There’s no doubt England are a side in transition, still adjusting to head coach Steve Borthwick, given he only took over ahead of last year’s Six Nations. They also have a new defence coach, Felix Jones, who has come straight from South Africa’s World Cup-winning ticket. England’s new blitz defence has at times been effective, but sides have also been able to pick it apart.

Plenty are pointing to Jones’s burgeoning coaching reputation and the fact he had a two-week window as a source of concern; can England use the extended preparation time to conjure up a one-off game plan that catches Ireland on the hop?

At this stage, your guess is as good as anyone’s. Regardless, Ireland are comfortable favourites with the bookies.

Ireland's Dan Sheehan in training ahead of the Six Nations clash with England. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Form guide

England are coming off the back of a demoralising loss to Scotland before the fallow week. They had previously beaten Italy and Wales in tight games to start their campaign. Ireland remain on course for a Grand Slam having beaten France, Italy and Wales.

Ireland have also not lost to England since 2020. They are on a run of four consecutive victories, including three Six Nations games and a World Cup warm-up last summer.

Team news

It was good news from the Ireland camp on Tuesday when it was reported that Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, Oli Jager and Iain Henderson – who all had previous injuries – took a full part in training. It looks like Ireland will have a clean bill of health ahead of Thursday’s team announcement.

England have also been boosted by players coming back from injury. Reports suggested Alex Mitchell would miss the rest of the Six Nations but he’s back after sitting out vs Scotland, while Marcus Smith also looks like he could make his first appearance of the tournament.

With George Ford and Fin Smith also in the picture, England have an interesting decision to make as to who starts at outhalf.