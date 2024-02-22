Leinster Schools: Niall Smyth’s brace of tries help Blackrock beat Roscrea

Blackrock College 25 Cistercian College Roscrea 3

Sometimes it takes a big man to sort a big problem.

Niall Smyth’s brace of tries did just that for Blackrock in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at Energia Park on Thursday afternoon.

The tighthead was a man among boys in keeping ‘Rock on the right track when Roscrea threatened to cause a shock.

In the beginning, the underdogs’ strategy of kicking long to the outstanding Charlie Molony was questionable, especially when his return was translated into Conor O’Shughnessy’s penalty in the third minute.

Ros’ scrumhalf Aaron Moloney’s decision to go quickly earned a penalty which Jack Deegan slipped left of the posts from distance.

O’Shaughnessy’s knock-on was viewed as a binning offence, inviting Roscrea to roll forward with one-out runners that forced a penalty Deegan slotted for 3-all in the 15th minute.

An exchange of offloads from Tommy Butler to Albert Lindner and on to Jack Angulo opened up the benefit of the direct approach by Blackrock.

A barnstorming break by the excellent Joe Finn created indecision in Rock’s defence. The ball was switched right where Bill Hayes’ improvisation of a pass put Rob Carney away only for play to be called back for a forward pass.

The refusal of Hayes to hit the ground was compromised by Blackrock’s three-pass raid down the right, initiated by Molony.

Deegan’s frontfoot tackle produced a knock-on, the basis for Carney shooting into space and Harry Finlay being stopped just short by Johnny O’Sullivan.

Blackrock came surging into the 22, Angulo rising from the back of a scrum to make it a test of wills, Roscrea holding the ball up over the gain line to signal the end of a pulsating half.

It was a different story, thereafter. Molony was the architect, latching on to a loose kick. The ball was cycled through phases for Smyth to muscle to the line for 8-3 in the 38th minute.

A 50-22 by Molony provided the platform for Finn to show his worth in wrecking a lineout before Brian O’Rourke showed speed to take Roscrea out of danger.

However, Blackrock were slowly winning the war on the gain line, scheming up another maul to send the big men onwards until held up over the line.

But, the penalties were mounting. Dan Punch was binned for knocking the ball down. The resistance couldn’t last much longer.

Another lineout was walked forward and tighthead Smyth was the difference-maker again for the inevitable try, converted by O’Shaughnessy for 15-3 in the 55th minute.

O’Shaughnessy’s half-break bought enough time for Mark Walsh to go close before Jack O’Neill’s low centre of gravity prevailed at close quarters, O’Shaughnessy adding the conversion for 22-3 in the 62nd minute

There was still the matter of character at stake, Carney bursting up the middle and O’Rourke blazing around the outside.

When it all came to nothing, Blackrock added O’Shaughnessy’s penalty, rubber-stamping their progress to the semi-final.

Scorers

Blackrock – N Smyth 2 tries; J O’Neill try; C O’Shaughnessy 2 pens, 2 cons.

Roscrea – J Deegan pen.

Blackrock College: C Molony; J O’Sullivan, D Moloney, Mark Walsh, B O’Flaherty; C O’Shaughnessy, A Lindner; P Moore, J Pollard, N Smyth, T Butler, D McGuire, Michael Walsh, J O’Neill, J Angulo.

Replacements: L Coffey for Lindner 52 mins; Geoff Wall for Michael Walsh 62 mins; B Walsh for Butler 67 mins; M O’Sullivan for O’Neill 69 mins

Cistercian Roscrea: R Donnelly; D Punch, R Carney, J Deegan, H Finlay; J Powell, A Moloney; F Hogan, E Naughton, H Maher, J Finn, C Kearney, J Miller, W Hayes (Capt), E Brophy.

Replacements: O Doody for Hogan ht; S Killeen for Kearney, B O’Rourke for Donnelly both 38 mins; F Carney for Moloney 43 mins; A Walsh for Powell, S Cusack for R Carney both 68 mins; C Little for Hogan, C Fleetwood for Maher both 69 mins.

Referee: S Holt, Leinster Branch.