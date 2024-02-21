Dan McFarland parts company with Ulster

Dan McFarland has stepped down as Ulster head coach with immediate effect. Sources within the province have confirmed that McFarland and the province’s hierarchy have agreed to end his five-and-a-half season tenure by mutual consent.

This follows last Sunday’s URC defeat by 19-17 away to the Ospreys courtesy of a last minute drop goal by the home side’s outhalf Dan Edwards, which left McFarland seething with two critical refereeing decisions.

The defeat also left Ulster eighth in the table, behind the Ospreys on points difference, and just above Munster and Connacht, when a win would have them to fourth in the table, in which case one imagines McFarland might still be in situ. He had another season and a half, until the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign, remaining on his contract.

After spells with Richmond and Stade Francais, the English born former prop played for six seasons with Connacht before moving into coaching when he retired in 2006. He spent a decade as an assistant coach Connacht, also working with the Ireland Under-20s, Emerging Ireland and the Ireland Wolfhounds before moving to Glasgow, where he was an assistant coach with the Warriors for two seasons, and spent a season as an assistant coach with Scotland.

READ MORE

He was brought to Ulster in 2018 after a particularly troubled season had left the province at a low ebb. During that 2017-18 season both Les Kiss and Jono Gibbes stepped down in.

McFarland brought stability and much improved strength in depth as Ulster became consistent contenders, reaching a final, two semi-finals and a quarter-final in what is now the URC. They came particularly close to winning their first trophy since the Celtic League success of 2005-06 two seasons ago when a Warwick Gelant try in the 85th minute for the Stormers denied Ulster a home final against the Bulls a week later at the Kingspan Stadium.

In the Champions Cup, Ulster reached the quarter-finals twice and the Round of 16 twice, as well as a Challenge Cup semi-final. But this season they failed to advance to the knock-out stages for the first time after performing inconsistently in a difficult pool featuring Racing, Toulouse, Harlequins and Bath, instead qualifying for the Challenge Cup.

Ultimately, McFarland was Ulster’s longest serving head coach in the professional era. Ulster are expected to issue a statement later today.