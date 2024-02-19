Ireland vs Wales - TV details, kick-off time and team news

Who is playing and when?

After a weekend off, round three of the Six Nations gets underway with Ireland welcoming Wales to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, February 24th. Kick-off is at 2.15pm.

Can I watch?

Of course. RTÉ are on television duty while the game will also be available live on their radio airwaves.

As ever, The Irish Times live blog will offer text commentary, with build-up to the action starting two hours before kick-off at 12.15pm.

Wales are struggling this year, right?

Yes, but perhaps not as badly as people anticipated. Warren Gatland injected plenty of youth into his squad after last year’s World Cup, no more so than when handing the captaincy to 21-year-old Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins.

While experienced heads such as George North, Josh Adams and Tomos Williams are still to the fore, at times the lack of experience in Wales’ squad has shown. Against Scotland, they imploded in the first half, a display Gatland described as the worst of his coaching career, as they fell behind 27-0. A thrilling second half comeback featuring an abundance of wide attacking play saw the deficit narrowed to 27-26, only for the comeback to ultimately fall short.

Warren Gatland has relied heavily on youth in this year's Six Nations. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Against England, Wales actually led at half-time again thanks to their attack firing at opportune moments, the first time they led at the break in a championship match at Twickenham since 1980. However, in the second half the lack of adaptability, the nous to change tack when England’s rush defence swarmed their narrow attack cost them. England ultimately came back to win 16-14.

Two defeats from as many matches does not read particularly well, but Wales have displayed a higher standard of performance than what was expected.

Form guide

Wales last beat Ireland in 2021 when Peter O’Mahony was sent off during a game played behind closed doors in Cardiff. Ireland have won the last two encounters in 2022 and during last year’s Grand Slam run.

Prior to that, Ireland had won the previous four clashes between the sides - including World Cup warm-ups - stemming back to the 2019 Six Nations.

Team news

There’s no confirmation either way yet, but Ireland are sweating on the fitness of Hugo Keenan. The Leinster fullback picked up a knee injury in the victory over Italy and while Ireland insist he has not been ruled out of this weekend yet, Ciarán Frawley was not released to play for Leinster on Saturday as was initially planned. Make of that what you will.

Hugo Keenan remains an injury concern for Ireland. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Iain Henderson, who was on the bench vs Italy but did not feature in Marseille, limped off during Ulster’s defeat to Ospreys on Sunday. Provided Joe McCarthy, James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne are all fit, Ireland should have enough cover at lock.

Wales have a bit of an injury crisis at tighthead prop. With Leon Brown out with a shoulder injury sustained against Scotland and Archie Griffin picking up a knee problem on debut vs England, Warren Gatland has had to call for replacements. Uncapped Scarlets prop Harri O’Connor, aged 23, has come into the fold.

He played for Wales in an uncapped match against the Barbarians at November and has represented his country at U18 and U20 tour. O’Connor was called up by former coach Wayne Pivac for the 2022 tour to South Africa but did not earn a cap.