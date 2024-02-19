Ireland call on Béibhinn Parsons among Sevens players available for Six Nations squad

Beibhinn Parsons is one of five Sevens players included in Ireland's 35-strong Six Nations squad named by head coach Scott Bemand. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Béibhinn Parsons is one of five Sevens players included in 35-strong Six Nations squad named by Ireland head coach Scott Bemand on Monday afternoon.

Parsons did not feature in last year’s Six Nations due to Sevens commitments, but having returned to the fold last summer for the title-winning WXV3 campaign the winger remains available to the 15s set-up. Alongside Parsons, Eve Higgins and Aoibheann Reilly are included in the squad having featured in Ireland’s historic maiden Sevens World Series triumph in Perth last month.

In all, Bemand has named eight uncapped players in the squad as Ireland look to improve upon last year’s wooden spoon finish. Ruth Campbell and Katie Whelan were both part of the successful WXV3 squad but were not capped, while the try-scoring run of UL Bohs winger Chisom Ugwueru sees her named in the group. Katie Corrigan, Katie Heffernan and Clare Gorman have also been rewarded for their form in this year’s Celtic Challenge.

Also included are two UK-based, Irish qualified forwards from Ealing Trailfinders, Andrea Stock and Shannon Ikahihifo.

Sam Monaghan and Edel McMahon will once again act as co-captains having done so during the WXV3 competition in the summer.

Alongside the 35 named in the squad, Bemand has called on seven additional players as part of a training panel: India Daley, Kate Flannery, Hannah O’Connor, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Ivanna Kiripati, Leah Tarpey and Kayla Waldron.

Bemand has also confirmed his coaching ticket for the upcoming competition. Declan Danaher joins the backroom team as defence coach while Denis Fogarty (scrum coach), Larissa Muldoon (assistant backs and attack coach) and John McKee (senior coach) all stay on.

“We are excited for this group of players who will represent Ireland in the upcoming Guinness Women’s Six Nations,” said Bemand.

“The WXV3 and the Celtic Challenge preparation has been vital for our development and expanding our player pool. On the back of the success of the Women’s Sevens side, we are chasing potential through this group of players and we are all looking to perform in a high quality competition.”

Ireland will kick off their campaign away to France on March 23rd. Their first home game comes on March 31st at the RDS against Italy.

Ireland Squad – Guinness Women’s Six Nations 2024

Forwards (19): Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*, Megan Collis (Railway Union/Leinster), Eimear Corri (Blackrock College/Leinster), Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College/Leinster), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Christy Haney (Blackrock College/Leinster), Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Shannon Ikahihifo (Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby)*, Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster), Sadhbh McGrath (MU Barnhall/Cooke /Ulster), Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (co-captain), Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby), Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/) (co-captain), Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Andrea Stock (Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby)*, Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College/Leinster), Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster).

Backs (16): Natasja Behan (Blackrock College/Leinster), Enya Breen (Blackrock College/Munster), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*, Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College/Connacht), Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby), Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht), Clare Gorman (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*, Katie Heffernan (Railway Union/Leinster)*, Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster), Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/Connacht), Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College/Connacht), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union/Leinster), Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian/Munster)*, Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*.

Training panellists (7): India Daley (Blackrock College/Ulster)*, Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian/Munster)*, Ivana Kiripati (Tuam-Oughterard/Connacht)*, Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College/Munster), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union/Leinster), Kayla Waldron (Railway Union/Connacht)*.

*Denotes uncapped players

Ireland fixtures

Saturday, March 23rd: France v Ireland, Stade Marie-Marvingt, Le Mans 3.15 Irish time (Live on RTÉ).

Sunday, March 31st: Ireland v Italy, RDS, 3.0 (Live on RTÉ).

Saturday, April 13th: Ireland v Wales, Musgrave Park, 4.45 (Live on Virgin Media).

Saturday, April 20th: England v Ireland, Twickenham, 2.15 (Live on Virgin Media).

Saturday, April 27th: Ireland v Scotland, Kingspan Stadium, 2.30 (Live on RTÉ).