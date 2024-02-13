Six Nations analysis: Patient James Lowe turns defensive frailties into another Irish weapon

James Lowe’s tackle on Rieko Ioane of New Zealand will remain part of Irish rugby’s folklore for many a reason.

For one, the man and ball hit back in November 2021 went a long way to sealing Ireland’s 29-20 victory. More pertinently, the moment led to one of the more memorable post-match TV interviews from Lowe: “Mate, you bollockses always talk about my D [defence], and I got up and I whacked Rieko and we got the turnover from it man.

“I don’t care about that first try, I don’t care about anything ... to be able to read, do everything I’ve been doing for the last six, seven months, and produce on 70 minutes against the best team in the world, that’s what I’m happy about.”

Lowe was dropped during the Six Nations earlier in 2021 after displaying defensive frailties. His less than stellar decision making when picking a carrier to target in the wide channels had become a trend.

That year’s Six Nations defeat to Wales in Cardiff was a particular lightning rod for criticism. A lack of connection with those inside him allowed George North to score in the corner. Lowe alone wasn’t at fault, but an earlier Louis Reez-Zammit break came largely from the Ireland wing’s decision to fly up out of the line, disconnecting himself from his team-mates and leaving open space in behind.

James Lowe (circled) rushes out of the defensive line too early, targeting a Welsh runner who won't receive the ball. By not staying connected to his inside defenders, Lowe leaves space for the pass to Louis Rees-Zammit on the touchline.

Lowe went away and worked on the flaw. The New Zealand game was a eureka moment; the unseen work had tangible benefits. If that was the singular spark, what followed represents more steadfast consistency.

In Ireland’s current run of 18 victories in 19 matches, Lowe’s powerful left boot and strong finishing have been heralded on many occasions for their role in the good fortune. It could well be time to add his defence to the positive ledger.

In last year’s Six Nations, Lowe led the competition with 10 turnovers. Given his frame — 6ft 2in and 101kg – Lowe will never be the same defender as a diminutive, rapid South African flying out of the line. Yet he remains a disruptive force, quietly going a long way to perfecting the art of the intercept.

TRY 3 - Try Scoring Defence - James Lowe steps into Wales passing lanes twice to ensure the Wales attacker steps inside. In the same passage of play and third time lucky Lowe gets the interception. pic.twitter.com/76iuWZuocy — RugbyGlobal (@RugbyGlobal) March 29, 2023

Against Wales last year, on the same wing where his misread allowed Rees-Zammit to break two years earlier, Lowe picked off Dan Biggar, sprinting away for Ireland’s third try. In Marseille earlier this month, there he was with another intercept, albeit without the breakaway try. Same again vs Italy on Sunday, Tomasso Menoncello’s trip — and subsequent yellow card — denying him another run to the line.

“Homework, mainly,” says Lowe after his player of the match display against Italy when asked about the catalyst for his improvement. “We’d scouted Italy from last week, they’d done that play where they go around the corner twice, the 10 and 15 load up and come back down the short side.

“When I saw it unfold, it’s about densities and how much space you’ve got to defend and I knew if I just get up in the passing lane the only way they could get it to the edge was throwing it over and I’d be able to turn, and if he tries to whip it across me I’d be able to pick it off.

James Lowe (circled), sees two Italian attackers (boxed) lining up behind each other on the blind side. This tells him that Italy will change the attacking direction to his wing. Lowe responds by rushing up to make an interception.

“[It’s a case of] a lot of footage, understanding of people around me and them understanding what I’m trying to do there. It’s a bit of team effort, just get up there and try catch the ball. A lot of it is patience and seeing it unfold in front of you.”

Andy Farrell previously said that Lowe needed to improve his preparation ahead of internationals. Specifics weren’t offered, but Lowe certainly appears to include work with Ireland analyst Vinny Hammond in his pre-game routine.

After Ireland’s recent win over France, statistics company Oval Insights gave Lowe a rating of 9.3 out of 10, second only to Tadhg Beirne. His boot earned the majority of that score, but his defensive work played no small role, in particular, the aforementioned intercept as well as a man and ball tackle that led to a turnover inside the French half.

Round 1 Match Ratings: France vs Ireland



Oval’s Match Ratings evaluate a player's contribution in a match. To calculate these, our performance data is interpreted by our ‘Player Value’ model, which supports decision making at the highest levels of the game.#poweringrugby #6N pic.twitter.com/COMHMfzybn — Oval (@Oval_Insights) February 6, 2024

First impressions are often difficult to shake. Lowe’s first offerings for Ireland showed a powerful carrier with a strong boot who was still raw. Nearly four years later, it is a credit to both him and the Irish system that the “bollockses” no longer talk about his defence.