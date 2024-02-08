France make two changes to starting XV ahead of trip to take on Scotland

Cameron Woki returns to the France starting line-up to take on Scotland in the Six Nations. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images

France head coach Fabien Galthié has made two changes to his starting XV ahead of Saturday’s trip to take on Scotland in Murrayfield (2.15pm).

From Friday’s Six Nations opening round loss to Ireland, Paul Willemse and Yoram Moefana drop out of the starting line-up, with Cameron Woki and Louis Bielle-Biarrey taking their place.

Willemse, who started last week at lock, has been suspended for four weeks after being sent off for a pair of high tackles during the defeat to Ireland. Racing secondrow Woki, renowned for his lineout work, comes into the side in a bid to shore up a set-piece that lost four throws to Ireland.

Moefana, normally a centre by trade, started on the wing but has been replaced in the backthree by Bordeaux teammate Bielle-Biarrey.

Thomas Ramos and Damian Penaud once again form the remainder of the backfield, with Gael Fickou and Jonathan Danty maintaining their centre partnership. The Bordeaux halfbacks of Matthieu Jalibert and Maxime Lucu remain in situ.

Gregory Alldritt once again captains the side in the backrow, where he is again joined by Charles Ollivon and Francois Cros. Paul Gabrillagues partners Woki at lock while the frontrow of Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka and Uini Atonio remains unchanged.

On the bench, Sebastien Taoififenua, brother of lock Romain who is sidelined, offers loosehead cover in place of the injured La Rochelle prop Reda Wardi. Posolo Tuilagi keeps his place in the 23 as France once again opt for a 6/2 forwards/backs split, Nolann Le Garrec and Moefana offering backs cover among the replacements.

France: Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud; Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Cyril Baille, Peto Mauvaka, Uini Atonio; Cameron Woki, Paul Gabrillagues; Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Romain Taofifenua, Dorian Aldegheri, Posolo Tuilagi, Alexandre Roumat, Paul Boudehent, Nolann Le Garrec, Yoram Moefana.