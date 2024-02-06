Jerry Flannery to join Rassie Erasmus’s new South Africa coaching ticket

Harlequins defence coach Jerry Flannery is to leave the Gallagher Premiership club to take up a position with world champions South Africa. The former Ireland hooker will depart after the high-profile friendly clash with his former side Munster on February 23rd to join forces with Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus once again.

Flannery, who joined Quins in 2020 and was part of the coaching team who led them to the league title a year later, said in a club statement: “I have loved my time at Harlequins working alongside a talented young group of coaches and players.

“The opportunity to move into international rugby and to work alongside Rassie Erasmus again after our time at Munster was very appealing and I would like to thank Harlequins for supporting my desire to take up this opportunity to develop my career.”

Harlequins currently lie second in the table behind Northampton and are confident they can plug the gap left by Flannery.

Director of rugby Billy Millard said: “We will be sorry to see Jerry go as he is a big character and can be very proud of his achievements at Harlequins.

“We wish him well as he moves into international rugby and continues to develop his career. He will always be welcome at The Stoop.

“For the rest of this season, we have a very strong group of coaches and are very fortunate to have assistant defence coach Jordan Turner-Hall with us, and the resources and structure to achieve our goals.”

Erasmus returns as head coach after four years, a role he held when they lifted the World Cup trophy in 2019, before moving to director of rugby as they retained their title in France last year.

He had a heavy hand in that latest success, though, and takes over the position vacated by Jacques Nienaber, who departed for Leinster after the World Cup win in France. Attack coach Felix Jones, who coached alongside Flannery at Munster, also left to link up with Steve Borthwick’s England.

Former New Zealand outhalf Tony Brown has been added to the Springboks coaching ticket to sharpen the attack.

Brown won 18 caps with the All Blacks and was assistant coach with Japan at the 2019 and 2023 World Cups. He has also coached Super Rugby side Otago Highlanders and previously played in South Africa for the Stormers and Sharks.

“The main difference between the last four years and this season is that I will be more hands-on at the field sessions,” Erasmus said in a statement from SA Rugby on Tuesday.

“In my role as Director of Rugby I continued to oversee the team structures and strategy in conjunction with Jacques and the other coaches, so it should be an easy transition back into the head coach role.

“With the coaching team finalised, we can now focus on planning for the season and the next few years.”

Former referee Jaco Peyper, who retired last month, will join the team management to assist with interpreting the laws of the game.

Assistant coaches Mzwandile Stick, Deon Davids and Daan Human, as well as head of athletic performance Andy Edwards, have all had their contracts extended to the 2027 World Cup.

Recently retired number eight Duane Vermeulen has joined SA Rugby in what is termed their mobi-coaching unit, which assists various of the different South African national teams.

The Springboks have a two Test home series against Ireland in July but have been in talks with Welsh Rugby about a one-off Test at Twickenham before that. No deal has yet been finalised.