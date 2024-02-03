Ireland U20s take big step towards Six Nations defence with victory in France

Ireland’s Jack Murphy kicks a penalty late in the game to give his side the lead. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

France U20s 31 Ireland U20s 37

Ireland gave an exceptional performance to beat the world champions France 37-31 in Aix-en-Provence.

The back-to-back Grand Slam champions took a giant step towards the Six Nations title, thei attitude to keep on playing ball in hand was particularly remarkable, forwards and backs coming together to confound the cacophony of noise all around them.

The Irish had opened up nervously, giving up a scrum from the kick-off, requiring Wilhelm de Kerk to administer a textbook tackle and Bryn Ward to disrupt a ruck for a turnover.

A perfect connection from Danny Sheahan to Evan O’Connell at the lineout was transitioned into a magnificent maul for Sheahan to claim a try, converted by Murphy in the sixth minute.

The French were grease lightning on the outside where Hoani Bosmorin came alive to test Ben O’Connor, the recycle fast enough for captain Castro-Ferreira to drive low to the line, Tom Raffy converting.

The dazzle of Grégoire Arfeuil created confusion, Hugo McLaughlin keeping his composure to beat two Frenchmen to a chip over the top.

Ireland managed to bend, not break, despite the spellbinding feet of Grégoire Arfeuila and a blazing line by Patrick Tuifua.

Gavin countered from the 22 to create what looked like a definite try until Ben O’Connor was caught by Bosmorin with Hugo McLaughlin crying out for a walk-in pass.

However, Gavin and de Klerk were instrumental in executing a turnover. Brian Gleeson powered away from the scrum, trampling over blue shirts.

The Irish stayed on message, hammering in the runners, drawing a penalty, and repeating the process for Gleeson to burrow over. Murphy converted for 14-7 in the 25th minute.

The Irish driving maul was a methodical weapon against the mercurial footwork of Leo Carbonneau and his uncommon strength over the ball.

Twice, the French maul looked to splinter their guests inside the 22. One scrum penalty prompted another reset for Castro-Ferreira to break the line for a try, converted by Raffy for 14-all in the 37th minute.

The lineout provided guaranteed more ground and Irish innovation in the midfield was supported by smart continuity to earn a penalty Murphy smacked home for a 17-14 lead on the half-time whistle.

Wave after wave of French runners forced the issue and the penalties paved the way for flanker Tuifua to steam through Bryn Ward for Raffy to convert in the 47th minute.

Ireland were behind for the first time. They used the maul, spun away to runners, tempting Arfeuol into a slapdown for a yellow card.

Ireland's Finn Treacy celebrates after scoring a try. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Once again, the maul was masterful. The big men came with authority and Gavin’s line split the French in two for Murphy’s conversion to make it 24-21 in the 52nd minute.

It seemed as though the Irish were intent on holding the ball more, McLaughlin and Ethan Graham moving at pace from the back.

A contentious decision by referee Morne Ferreira wiped out an Irish penalty for Finn Treacy’s challenge on Bosmorin in the air, eventually leading to Raffy’s penalty in the 65th minute.

But, then, Ireland seized on French inaccuracy, Murphy hacking on a loose ball and Treacy foot-passing the ball to himself for a try, converted by Murphy for 31-24 in the 68th minute.

There wasn’t a moment to think. The French were in no mood to sit back, their flow given unstoppable momentum by Mael Perrin’s ramrod running for Raffy’s conversion to square it in the 74th minute.

The resilience of the Irish to stay in the fight and recover from apparent knockout blows was never more apparent than in the closing minutes.

They galvanised heroically to apply educated, energetic pressure, forcing the lead penalty from Murphy.

The French finally cracked under the weight of expectation. Gleeson picked a pocket and Murphy was there to deal with the hostility the best way possible by posting another penalty at the final whistle.

Scorers for France: M Castro-Ferreira 2 tries; P Tuifua, M Perrin try; T Raffy pen, 4 cons.

Scorers for Ireland: D Sheahan, B Gleeson, H Gavin, F Treacy try each; J Murphy 2 pens, 4 cons.

FRANCE: M Ferté; G Arfeuil, R Taccola, A Desperes, H Bosmorin; T Raffy, L Carbonneau; L Julien, B Massa, Z Aouad; C Gambini, C Mézou; N Zinzen, P Tuifua, M Castro-Ferreira (Capt).

Replacements: L Ametlla for Julien ht; Joé Quere Karaba for Zinzen 50 mins; Antonin Corso for Gambini, Robin Couly for Massa, Thomas Duchêne for Aouad, Maxence Biasotto for Afeuil all 61 mins; N Nene for Bosmorin for 65 mins.

IRELAND: B O’Connor; F Treacy, W de Klerk, H Gavin, H McLaughlin; J Murphy, O Coffey; A Usanov, D Sheahan, A Sparrow; A Spicer, E O’Connell (Capt); J Hopes, B Ward, B Gleeson.

Replacements: E Graham for O’Connor 22 mins; J Boyd for Sparrow for 45 mins; L Murphy for Spicer 58 mins; H Walker for Sheahan 62 mins; B Howard for Usanov 68 mins; B Corrigan for Ward 75 mins.

Referee: M Ferreira, South Africa.