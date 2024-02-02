Ireland v France TV View: No dwelling on World Cup as 15 weeks of hurt come to an end

Is this couch alone in feeling like that World Cup quarter-final defeat happened a wet week ago? When Joe Molloy informed us that it’s actually been a whole 15 weeks and six days since it brought our nation to its knees, you could only conclude that time is flying by at an almighty rate of knots. “But we won’t dwell on that defeat just now,” Joe promised, “because Ireland go again.”

A limited enough period of mourning, then, time to get back at it. And the Six Nations fixtures-generator ensured that Ireland could gently ease themselves back in to action, granting them a gimme in Marseille for their opener. The old ones, eh?

“It feels like we’re straight in at the deep end,” as Andrew Trimble put it, him keeping Matt Williams’ Virgin Media punditry seat warm while Matt took himself off to Marseille’s Stade Vélodrome. “How is the atmosphere,” Joe asked him. “Mate, it’s unbelievable,” he replied, likening it to a Taylor Swift concert.

And having likened La Marseillaise to “Jon Bon Jovi crossed with AC/DC, fronted by the Rolling Stones with Springsteen as an onstage guest” in his Irish Times column on Friday, Matt is clearly angling for a gig with Hot Press.

Back in the studio, the panel was looking for a bit of hot press from Ireland themselves, reckoning if they could apply some early pressure on France then the Marseille crowd would turn on the home team, possibly even calling for the guillotine.

Still, when it came to prediction time, they were cautious enough. Shane Horgan: “France-ish, but maybe Ireland.” Andrew: “France-ish, but maybe Ireland.” Rob Kearney: “France-ish, but maybe Ireland.”

Ireland’s Dan Sheehan celebrates with Josh van der Flier and Andrew Porter. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

That was the mother of all bet-hedging, but Virgin’s viewers were infinitely more decisive. When Joe asked them to vote in their “who will win the Six Nations?” poll, 66 per cent opted for Ireland and 65 per cent fewer chose Wales in the first count, which won’t half fire up the Welsh when they come to Dublin on Sunday week.

That’s for another day, though, all eyes were on France on this Friday night. And it was time to let that World Cup hurt go and move on. Tommy Martin, hello?

“Back on French soil, it’s hard not to think of last Autumn,” he said to Andy Farrell in their pre-match chat, Andy wiggling his eyebrows in a I-know-what’s-coming kind of way.

“It’s your first game since the World Cup quarter-final, do you think your team needs to deliver a big performance to lay the ghosts of that night to rest?”

“There’s no ghosts there for us,” said Andy, and with that he took his leave, hell-bent on spooking the living daylights out of the French.

Anthems. A quiet enough Ireland’s Call suggested that Andrew’s theory about our rugby fans having no money left after the World Cup to travel back to France – stop laughing at the back – might have been true. La Marseillaise? Mother of God. It was like Jon Bon Jovi, AC/DC, the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift and Echo & the Bunnymen rolled in to one.

Ireland’s Calvin Nash celebrates scoring their third try with Andrew Porter and Caelan Doris. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

But once the match started, Ireland got a damn fine tune out of themselves, a couple of first-half tries prompting a few Olé Olé Olés and a verse or two of the Fields from the stands, suggesting that not all of the Irish rugby faithful are broke.

France down to 14 men, although they snuck in a try very shortly before half-time just to make the tussle a bit more interesting than we would have liked.

“The French are predictably unpredictable,” as Andrew put it. But Matt was buoyant. “A soufflé can’t rise twice, France haven’t risen at all,” he said, a dagger in the heart of those of us who have failed to make a soufflé rise once.

“This game’s not over,” he warned, but... “if Ireland keep going the way they are, this could be one of their greatest ever wins.”

The second half. Try. Go on Calvin Nash, you good thing. Try. Paul Gabrillagues, you bad thing. Try, Dan Sheehan. And Ronan Kelleher threw in a fifth near the death. Dave McIntyre noted that “the French resistance” had crumbled. Controversial. Jack Crowley added a conversion, 38-17, you’d be black and blue from pinching yourself.

Come full-time, the response to Virgin’s “who will win the Six Nations?” poll was reasonably decisive. Ireland? “110 per cent.” Conclusion? Our lads are rather good.