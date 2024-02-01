France call in teenage secondrow Posolo Tuilagi as Romain Taofifenua ruled out of Ireland clash

Posolo Tuilagi has been called on to the France bench for Friday's night's Six Nations opener against Ireland in Marseille. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The uncapped 19-year-old secondrow Posolo Tuilagi has been called up to the France bench for their opening Six Nations game against Ireland in place of Romain Taofifenua, who has been ruled out through illness.

The 33-year-old Taofifenua (6′ 8″, 135kg) was recently described as “the best impact player in the world” by the French forwards coach William Servat, and he and Fabien Galthié have opted to replace like for like, in stature at any rate, with Tuilagi (6′ 4 ½”, 145kg).

The Samoan-born Tuilagi was a domineering, battering ram in the French Under-20 World Cup victory last summer, when beating Ireland in the final. He has been reared in Perpignan, where he plays, since the age of three when his father Henry moved there from England to play for the Catalans rugby league club.

He is the nephew of England player Manu Tuilagi and former Samoa internationals Freddie, Alesana, Anitelea and Sanele Vavae Tuilagi.

FRANCE: Thomas Ramos (Toulouse); Damian Penaud (Bordeaux-Bègles), Gael Fickou (Racing 92), Jonathan Danty (La Rochelle), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Bègles); Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Bègles), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Bègles); Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle); Paul Gabrillagues (Stade Francais), Paul Willemse (Montpellier); Francois Cros (Toulouse), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle, capt).

Replacements: Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Reda Wardi (La Rochelle), Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse), Posolo Tuilagi (Perpignan), Cameron Woki (Racing 92), Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle), Nolann Le Garrec (Racing 92), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Bègles).