France head coach Fabien Galthié names his side to face Ireland in Marseille

As expected, Fabien Galthié has retained the core of the France side which suffered a distressing one-point loss in their home quarter-final for Friday night’s Six Nations opener against Ireland in Marseille’s Stade Vélodrome (kick-off 9pm local time/8pm Irish).

The five changes which the French head coach has made were all anticipated, notably the new secondrow pairing of Paul Gabrillagues and Paul Willemse, while the Bordeaux-Bègles centre Yoram Moefana starts on the wing.

Maxime Lucu has been promoted at scrumhalf in place of the Olympics-bound Antoine Dupont, while similarly Francois Cros comes into the backrow in place of his injured Toulouse team-mate Anthony Jelonch, who has been sidelined for several months with a ruptured cruciate knee ligament having just recovered from an identical injury in time for the World Cup.

With the other Toulouse duo of Thibaut Flament (foot) and Emmanuel Meafou (knee) also injured, and Cameron Woki out of form and demoted to the bench, Gabrillagues is recalled after an absence of over four years. He won the last of his 16 caps in the quarter-final loss to Wales in the 2019 World Cup in Japan. Willemse is also recalled after missing out on the World Cup.

The selection of Moefana ahead of Louis Bielle-Biarrey, a more natural winger who started the World Cup quarter-final defeat when he struggle in the air, is unusual. Bielle-Biarrey, who can also play fullback, is named on the bench along with the brilliant uncapped Racing scrumhalf Nolann Le Garrec.

FRANCE (v Ireland): Thomas Ramos (Toulouse); Damian Penaud (Bordeaux-Bègles), Gael Fickou (Racing 92), Jonathan Danty (La Rochelle), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Bègles); Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Bègles), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Bègles); Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle); Paul Gabrillagues (Stade Francais), Paul Willemse (Montpellier); Francois Cros (Toulouse), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle, capt).

Replacements: Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Reda Wardi (La Rochelle), Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse), Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki (Racing 92), Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle), Nolann Le Garrec (Racing 92), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Bègles).