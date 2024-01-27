Vikki Wall makes sevens debut as Ireland men and women reach Perth semi-finals

Vikki Wall made her long-awaited debut for the Ireland sevens team in a poole stage victory over Japan in the Perth leg of the World Series.
After a victory over the USA and defeat to New Zealand on Friday, Ireland finished up their pool stages with a 26-7 defeat of Japan, Wall’s first appearance in the World Series since switching over from Gaelic football. Beibhinn Parson’s hat-trick set Ireland up for a comfortable victory which saw them qualify for the quarter-finals as pool runners-up.
[ Vikki Wall’s Olympic challenge of starting from scratch at the top tier of a third sport ]
Playing on Saturday morning, Ireland worked past Fiji in a narrow 12-14 win, a missed conversion all that separated the sides as Eve Higgins and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe crossed for Allan Temple Jones’ side.
Ireland play Great Britain just after 4am on Sunday for a place in the final.
Italy’s coach Gonzalo Quesada wants to maintain cohesion before team’s opening Six Nations game against England in Rome
Meanwhile in the men’s competition, Ireland also finished runners-up in their pool after beating Australia on Saturday thanks to a Terry Kennedy double alongside a try from Jordan Conroy. The result followed victory over Great Britain and a defeat to the USA on Friday.
In Saturday’s quarter-final, James Topping’s squad overturned a half-time deficit to defeat France 21-14. A second half yellow card for France’s Joseph Jefferson Lee was critical to Ireland’s hopes, his infringement leading to a penalty try.
Zac Ward notched a dramatic, late winning score nearly two-and-a-half-minutes past the full-time hooter to send Ireland into a semi-final match-up with Argentina. The game takes place at 5.10am on Sunday.
