Italy’s coach Gonzalo Quesada wants to maintain cohesion before team’s opening Six Nations game against England in Rome

Gonzalo Quesada cut an urbane figure in Dublin this week. The new Italian coach, offering to answer questions in English, French, Italian or Spanish, has some patching up to do before he tries to take Italy beyond Kieran Crowley, who had been head coach since 2021 when he took over from Franco Smith. An Italian side broken and bruised after last year’s World Cup where they suffered a 96-17 mauling at the hands of New Zealand and were then thumped 60-7 by hosts France in their final game.

But the former Argentinian outhalf does not intend to tear down what is there, rather maintain some cohesion and stability to be ready for their opening Six Nations game against England in Rome.

“First thing is that we will certainly have a bit of continuity,” said Quesada. “I have a lot of respect for stuff that has been done before. What is especially important now is the team preparation, and to arrive as ready as we can for the first game.

“The Italian team today, we have a kind of identity when we talk about rugby style, but I think we have to define even deeper the identity of the team. I’m a Latin, I have an Anglo-Saxon way of thinking but I feel like emotions are really important, like any human being, but for us it’s a little bit more, especially when we talk about rugby. My plan is to work deeply with them to define together the kind of identity. It’s not Gonzalo’s identity.”

READ MORE

Quesada has been coaching for a decade and a half, and is confident that now is the right time to dip his toe into the waters of a national side. That said, he is not short of international experience. He worked as a kicking coach with France between 2008 and 2011, helping them to a Grand Slam in 2010 before reaching a World Cup final the following year.

He was also part of the Pumas set-up under Mario Ledesma, either side of leading Stade Français to the French Top 14 title in 2015 and been to a Super Rugby final with the Jaguares.

The Italian Federation has been clear that it is not going to put pressure on Quesada with unrealistic objectives that he cannot meet. In 30 meetings with England they have yet to win a match. Their best Six Nations performance came in 2013 when they finished fourth following wins over France and Ireland in Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Under Crowley Italy developed into a dangerous attacking side, and during his time bagged a couple of firsts in 2022, a win in Cardiff over Wales and success against Australia for the first time. But his parting shot before taking up a coaching job in Japan indicated to Quesada that all of his challenges with the Italian side may not be confined to the pitch.

“I just hope they start getting treated with a bit more respect after this,” said Crowley at the World Cup. “For the next World Cup cycle there will be a lot of players with 50 or 60 test matches. What needs to happen, though, is these players need to start being treated with a bit of respect off the field.”

Quesada brought five new players into his first Italian squad, offering an injection of fresh faces, largely in the forwards, where the side is seen to lack some depth and real power. The promising South African-born Ross Vintcent is expected to become a leading player. A rising star with Exeter, he is one of the key names in Quesada’s fortification of the pack.

“Choosing Italy was easy. I’ve worked in two national coaching teams before with Argentina and France, and I’ve been a head coach in Europe,” he said. “The next step and my personal goal was to be able to lead a national team. I’m really privileged to be here. I know it is a big challenge, but I’m also confident that I am ready.

“Before talking about the game I think it will be important to have a common vision. I have my own convictions when it comes to the game, to the identity and the culture that I want, but first I need to understand Italian rugby culture. It will be important to listen and learn a lot, and then I will try to convince the players and staff to go in the same direction on this magnificent new adventure.”

Quesada won his final Argentina cap in October 2003 during the Rugby World Cup against Ireland in Australia, narrowly losing the match by one point. He was the top points scorer at the 1999 Rugby World Cup in Wales with 102 points. A thoughtful player, the British media nicknamed him Speedy Gonzalo due to the length of time he took preparing to take kicks at goal. Impetuous he is not, in any language.