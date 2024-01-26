Jack and Richie Murphy bring father-son duo to Ireland U20s ahead of Six Nations campaign

Jack Murphy is the son of head coach Richie. Both are set to play a significant role for Ireland under-20s in the upcoming Six Nations. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Jack Murphy knows where the notional demarcation line stands, one that differentiates between Richie Murphy, head coach to the Ireland under-20 team, and the person known simply to the teenage outhalf as dad.

Richie had already seen his older son, Ben, a scrumhalf, play for the Irish 20s, before going on to make nine appearances for Leinster since his senior debut against Munster in 2022, six of them this season, including a first Champions Cup appearance in the win over the Sale Sharks.

Watching Jack play against Italy in one of three warm-up matches for this season’s under-20 Six Nations Championship, there is a nice swagger to the manner in which he instigates the attacking side of the game, whether it is through his range of passing or nicely varied kicking game.

He is adept, tactically and technically, as befits the son of a skills and kicking coach, one who has delivered back-to-back Grand Slams at this age grade. Jack appreciates that their relationship operates on a twin track.

READ MORE

“When I’m in camp and in training and stuff, he’s Richie the coach, nothing will change there. It was the same when I played Irish Schools/under-19s, he’s the coach, just Richie,” Jack explains.

“When I go home, he’s my dad again. You can put that to the side when you’re at home, and when you’re in camp it’s pretty full on with your coach. He’s been a massive influence I think like any father would, who has had a career in sports.

“He’s been great with me, tough on me. Ever since I was young, I always had an interest in rugby, and we flew with it from there. I’ve always been going to games, or up in Pres (Presentation College, Bray) kicking the ball since about the age of four or five. I think those experiences have really helped me get to where I am now.”

Jack ran with the minis in Seapoint, went to Pres Bray, and in five of his six years in the secondary school was on a cup team. He played in centre midfield for Cabinteely Boys until the age of 15 when rugby took primacy.

Selected on several underage national teams, Jack followed his brother Ben to Clontarf Rugby Club, for whom Richie had also played. Jack took his first steps in senior rugby when coming on as a replacement in an All-Ireland league match against Terenure College earlier in the season.

Jack's older brother, Ben Murphy, has seen senior action for Leinster this season. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

“Ben was playing nine for a few minutes, and the week after we both started against UCD, alongside each other at nine and 10. That was a special day for the family. I was delighted for him to get a run [with Leinster this season],” Jack says.

“It’s really cool to see, not every day you see your brother playing professional rugby for Leinster. He has definitely helped me grow as a player. I’ve learned a lot from him.”

A core of this season’s Irish 20s have come up together from a rugby perspective in provincial and national teams, which should help with the cohesion, notably the players on either side of Jack Murphy, scrumhalf Oliver Coffey and centre Wilhelm de Klerk.

“I’ve actually played with Ollie with Leinster and Ireland since school, we’ve formed a decent partnership. He’s a great player,” Jack says.

“It’s great to be able to play with your mates like Willy [de Klerk]. I played a lot with Wilhelm through schools but it’s my first year playing with Hugh [Gavin] this year. He has gained so much experience from last year, he’s a great asset to the team, he’s been one of the big leaders for us so far this year.”

There are other familiar faces, and a couple very close to home in centre-cum-wing Finn Treacy, who took up an offer to join the Connacht academy, and secondrow Billy Corrigan, both of whom played alongside Jack in the same Pres Bray teams all the way through school. Treacy, a centre-half, and Jack were team-mates at Cabinteely Boys too.

“I’ve been really good mates with Finn since primary school. We had a great partnership in Pres, to see it carry through to the under-20s is pretty special. We have Billy who played with us as well in the Italy game, another Pres lad; three Pres lads on the pitch is a really special day for the school and I think it shows that there is some pretty good stuff going on there,” Jack says.

Outhalf Jack Murphy (far left) with his father and head coach Richie (second from right) ahead of the under-20 Six Nations. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The Ireland 20s have won back-to-back Grand Slams, but each group craves its own identity. At a squad meeting that numbered 50 players before Christmas, Richie Murphy asked how many had a tournament winners medal; five – or just 10 per cent – put up their hands.

This year it is Jack’s turn and he cannot wait to run out in Aix-en-Provence against a France team which may have more than half a dozen World Cup winners on duty on Saturday week (8.10pm, Irish time).

“I think it’s the pinnacle of anyone’s career to play for their country. Like seeing the last few years at under-20 level, and the last few years for the senior team as well, it shows you what the country thinks of it. It can uplift the country,” Jack says.

“To play for Ireland is the biggest honour that you can have in your career. Especially the under-20s, I’ve always dreamed of playing under-20s, I’ve always looked at this as the year I have to get ready for. To be here now is pretty special.”