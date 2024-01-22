Owen Farrell to join French club Racing 92 next season

Owen Farrell, who will join Racing 92 on a two-year contract at the end of the season. Photograph: Ben Whitley/PA Wire

French club Racing 92 have confirmed England outhalf Owen Farrell will join them next season.

The 32-year-old will leave Saracens after 15 seasons to move across the Channel after agreeing a two-year contract.

Farrell, who is to miss the Six Nations in order to prioritise his mental well-being, will become ineligible for international selection due to Rugby Football Union rules.

The RFU does not allow players who are plying their trade abroad to be selected for England.

Racing are coached by Stuart Lancaster, who gave Farrell his Test debut in 2012 when he was England boss.

A statement from the Paris club said: “Racing 92 formalises the signing of Owen Farrell within its professional men’s team.

“The English international player is committed to two sporting seasons and will join the Ciel et Blanc squad from July 1st, 2024.”

Jamie George has been named England captain for the Six Nations.