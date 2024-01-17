Jamie George named England Six Nations captain as Sinckler and Vunipola miss out

Saracens hooker Jamie George was named as the new England captain on Wednesday as coach Steve Borthwick included seven uncapped players in his 36-man squad for the Six Nations championship, which begins for his team on February 3 away to Italy.

George, who has 85 caps, is one of the few players absolutely assured of his place as England undergo a period of transition in the wake of regular captain Owen Farrell's decision to stand down from international rugby and the usual post-World Cup turnover.

The uncapped players are Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs), Oscar Beard (Harlequins), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks) and Fin Smith (Northampton Saints).

There are recalls for Northampton's in-form back George Furbank, Bath scrumhalf Ben Spencer, whose last appearance was as a late replacement in the 2019 World Cup final, centre Henry Slade, hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and number eight Alex Dombrandt.

"They've played well, I know it's obvious to say," Borthwick said of the recalled players. "Look at Slade in particular, I think it's three or four times he's had the match-winning kick, or match-winning interception.

"He's been the guy clearly that they turn to. After that incredible disappointment of not being selected for the World Cup he's gone back to his club and he's been tremendous."

Prop Kyle Sinckler, reported to be on the brink of securing a move to French club Toulon, and number eight Billy Vunipola, are notable absentees, with Borthwick saying he had spoken to both about what they needed to do to get back into contention.

Another name missing is fiery back rower Alfie Barbeary, partly because he faces a disciplinary hearing later on Monday follow a double citing relating to two high hits that earned him a red card playing for Bath at the weekend.

"We need some certainty in the squad, but if he continues to go the way he is then he’ll be a big part of the England team and he should be," Borthwick said.

On George's appointment, he added: "Jamie has been a respected leader in this group for a number of years now. He is a quietly influential character who sets high standards.

"He is one of the best hookers in the world with an incredible work-rate. He also has a fantastic understanding of the game, tactically very astute, and he is brilliant with people and builds great relationships."

The captaincy completes a remarkable journey for George, 33, who won his first 19 caps as a replacement behind former captain Dylan Hartley, but who was selected to start all three Lions tests in New Zealand in 2017 while an England understudy.

"I love playing rugby for England, I hope that everyone has seen how much it means to me," George said. "I am so excited about where this team can go and bringing the fans on that journey with us is something that I care about deeply.

"I don't underestimate the challenge ahead. Owen is a fantastic motivator and tactician, and we will undoubtedly miss his leadership. But I have got brilliant people around me and utilising the great experience we have within the group is going to be crucial."

After their opening trip to Italy, England then host Wales, play Scotland in Edinburgh, host Ireland before finishing off away to France as they look to end a dire run since winning the title in 2020 where they managed only two wins each season en route to finishing fourth, third and fifth.

“In the last six years we’ve won 50 per cent of Six Nations games and that’s poor, so we need to improve,” Borthwick said. “It’s a really competitive competition and we are all determined to improve. I think we’ve built some foundations and what we need to do is build and grow upon them.”

