Virgin Media to show Ireland’s Six Nations opener away to France

Ireland’s Six Nations opener away to France will be shown on Virgin Media as the broadcast schedule for the annual competition has been announced.

Once again, Virgin splits Ireland’s five matches with RTÉ. Alongside the France game, Virgin also has rights to the home match vs Italy the following weekend on February 11 as well as Scotland’s trip to Dublin on March 16, the final match of Ireland’s campaign.

RTÉ will showcase the other two Ireland matches, at home to Wales on February 24 and away to England on March 9.

All of Ireland’s games will also be broadcast live on RTÉ Radio One.

Six Nations broadcast details

France v Ireland: 20:00, Friday February 2, Virgin Media Television

Italy v England: 14:15, Saturday February 3, Virgin Media Television

Wales v Scotland: 16:45, Saturday February 3, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Scotland v France: 14:15, Saturday February 10, Virgin Media Television

England v Wales: 16:45, Saturday February 10, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Ireland v Italy: 15:00, Sunday Feb 11, Virgin Media Television

Ireland v Wales: 14:15, Saturday Feb 24, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Scotland v England: 16:45, Saturday Feb 24, Virgin Media Television

France v Italy: 15:00, Sunday Feb 25, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Italy v Scotland: 14:15, Saturday March 9, Virgin Media Television

England v Ireland: 16:45, Saturday March 9, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Wales v France: 15:00, Sunday March 10, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Wales v Italy: 14:15, Saturday March 16, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Ireland v Scotland: 16:45, Saturday March 16, Virgin Media Television

France v England: 20:00, Saturday March 16, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player