Virgin Media to show Ireland’s Six Nations opener away to France

Ireland’s Six Nations opener away to France will be shown on Virgin Media as the broadcast schedule for the annual competition has been announced.
Once again, Virgin splits Ireland’s five matches with RTÉ. Alongside the France game, Virgin also has rights to the home match vs Italy the following weekend on February 11 as well as Scotland’s trip to Dublin on March 16, the final match of Ireland’s campaign.
RTÉ will showcase the other two Ireland matches, at home to Wales on February 24 and away to England on March 9.
All of Ireland’s games will also be broadcast live on RTÉ Radio One.
Six Nations broadcast details
France v Ireland: 20:00, Friday February 2, Virgin Media Television
Italy v England: 14:15, Saturday February 3, Virgin Media Television
Wales v Scotland: 16:45, Saturday February 3, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
Scotland v France: 14:15, Saturday February 10, Virgin Media Television
England v Wales: 16:45, Saturday February 10, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
Ireland v Italy: 15:00, Sunday Feb 11, Virgin Media Television
Ireland v Wales: 14:15, Saturday Feb 24, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
Scotland v England: 16:45, Saturday Feb 24, Virgin Media Television
France v Italy: 15:00, Sunday Feb 25, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
Italy v Scotland: 14:15, Saturday March 9, Virgin Media Television
England v Ireland: 16:45, Saturday March 9, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
Wales v France: 15:00, Sunday March 10, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
Wales v Italy: 14:15, Saturday March 16, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
Ireland v Scotland: 16:45, Saturday March 16, Virgin Media Television
France v England: 20:00, Saturday March 16, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player
