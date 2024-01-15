Leinster face anxious wait for news on Frawley and Byrne injuries ahead of Leicester trip

Ciaran Frawley and Harry Byrne are in a race against time to be fit for Leinster's trip to Leicester in the Champions Cup. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Leinster face a nervous wait for news on the fitness of outhalves Ciarán Frawley and Harry Byrne with both players to be assessed further before a decision is made on their fitness for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash away to Leicester.

Frawley was withdrawn early in the second half of the recent victory over Stade Francais. After the match, head coach Leo Cullen suggested that Frawley had picked up a back injury that was not serious, but the province announced on Monday that it was in fact a rib injury. A decision will be made later in the week on his availability for the trip to Welford Road.

Similarly, Harry Byrne was ruled out of contention for the game at the Aviva with an ankle injury. Cullen previously said he has a chance of being fit for next weekend and, like Frawley, Leinster will give him until later in the week to prove his fitness.

Should both outhalves be ruled out, Leinster’s stocks at the position will be tested with Ross Byrne still out with an arm injury that required surgery before Christmas. The other outhalves on Leinster’s books are 20-year-old Sam Prendergast, with two career Champions Cup appearances off the bench to his name, and Charlie Tector, who has not appeared for the senior team this season.

Tector lined out for a Leinster development XV against Ireland U20s at Energia Park on January 5.

Elsewhere, Leinster have said that prop Michael Milne has picked up a calf injury that rules him out of contention this week.

Jimmy O’Brien (neck), Martin Moloney (bicep), Alex Soroka (foot), Charlie Ngatai (calf), Cormac Foley (shoulder) and Jamie Osborne (shoulder) all join Ross Byrne on the list of longer term injuries.