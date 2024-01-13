Antoine Dupont shines as Toulouse outclass Ulster in Belfast

Toulouse's French scrumhalf Antoine Dupont runs in his second try against Ulster in the Champions Cup. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Champions Cup: Ulster 24 Toulouse 48

Antoine Dupont put on quite a show as Toulouse conquered Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium, the visitors scoring seven tries to go three from three in Pool Two with one round remaining.

The France scrumhalf scored two tries and provided an assist for another as well as being centrally involved in creating one more, though he was not alone in contributing to this shredding of the northern province.

Hooker Peato Mauvaka also claimed a brace as Ulster struggled to cope with Toulouse’s pace and power, the visitors’ other tries being scored by Matthis Lebel, Alexandre Roumat and Emmanuel Meafou.

Ulster, who have now lost two from three and must chase a win at Harlequins next weekend, battled back after trailing 34-10 and ended up scoring three tries, Tom Stewart getting over in the opening half and Will Addison and Nick Timoney scoring in the second.

Toulouse were up and running after 10 minutes when an excellent cross-kick from Ramos landed in Matthis Lebel’s breadbasket and he dived over without being tackled.

Ramos the creator converted but Ulster struck back from the restart when John Cooney landed a straightforward penalty after the visitors had strayed offside.

Then after another period of sustained pressure, the French secured a penalty under the sticks which was dispatched by Ramos on 19 minutes.

Cooney was well off target with a long-range drop goal attempt, and it was little surprise that Toulouse retorted with their second try. This time they put a penalty to the corner and easily mauled over, Peato Mauvaka dotting down in the corner.

However, Ramos was wide with the difficult conversion but made no mistake with Toulouse’s third on 36 minutes, Dupont getting on the end of Mauvaka’s offload after Anthony Jelonch had charged forward from an Ulster goal line drop out.

The clock was in red when Ulster made what looked a critical reaction when Tom Stewart drove through Cyril Baille off a tap penalty. Cooney’s conversion made it 22-10 at the break.

Though Toulouse looked a bit out of sorts at the start of the new half, they snaffled a ball at the breakdown and in a flash, Blair Kinghorn surged through a gap, drew the scrambling cover and fed inside to Dupont who galloped over the line. Ramos converted the 46th minute score and now it was 29-10.

Then on 53 minutes, Dupont returned the favour after Mauvaka’s first half assist, putting the hooker clear for his second which Ramos failed to convert.

Try number six arrived three minutes later when Dupont again drew the cover and Lebel put Roumat away. Ramos converted and now it was 41-10.

Ulster snatched a score back when replacement Addison dove over just after the hour, fellow sub Nathan Doak adding an excellent conversion from the touchline.

They did it again on 69 minutes when Matty Rea surged through to put Timoney in under the sticks, Doak supplying the extra two.

Meafou made it seven tries for Toulouse in the final minute, Blair Kinghorn converting.