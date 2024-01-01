Connacht punish Munster at The Sportground as injuries pile up

Connacht's Jack Aungier looks up at Munster's Scott Buckley as he scores a try during the BKT United Rugby Championship match at the The Sportsground in Galway. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

URC: Connacht 22 Munster 9

JJ Hanrahan’s right boot ensured Connacht ended a run of five defeats in all competitions as injury-ravaged Munster went down 22-9 at the Sportsground.

The unrelenting rain made for a dour URC derby, with Munster leading 6-3 at half-time after Tony Butler’s brace of penalties.

Connacht, who had Byron Ralston sinbinned just before the break, had the better of the second half despite Butler briefly giving Munster a 9-6 advantage.

Adding to his opening 16th-minute kick, a wind-backed Hanrahan fired over four more penalties against his former side before converting replacement Jack Aungier’s clinching 77th-minute try.

Held tryless for the second game running, first-half injuries for Oli Jager and Jack O’Donoghue added to Munster’s midseason woes.

Having missed out on an early try due to Gavin Coombes’s knee touching the endline, the visitors suffered another setback when prop Jager was stretchered off following a double tackle.

Connacht also lost the services of Cathal Forde, with Jack Carty slotting in at outhalf and Hanrahan, who opened the scoring from the Munster 22-metre line, moving to centre.

A Hanrahan fumble, coupled with a sliced Mack Hansen kick, gave Munster the platform to draw level through Butler in the 22nd minute.

A brilliant 50:22 kick from Butler was followed up by a crooked throw from Scott Buckley – Munster’s lineout struggled at key stages – and Connacht absorbed some more pressure after a Carty kick was blocked by Tom Ahern.

Butler’s 31st-minute penalty did edge Munster in front for the first time, but O’Donoghue had to be replaced after his knee was damaged by Ralston’s dangerous entry at a breakdown.

The Connacht winger returned from his sinbinning, nine minutes into the second period, with Hanrahan having kicked the hosts level.

As the rain continued to sheet down, Munster captain Tadhg Beirne increased his influence at the breakdown and Butler split the posts from just inside the opposition 22.

However, Hanrahan made it 9-9 when punishing a John Hodnett offside, and with Munster’s John Ryan popping up at a scrum, Connacht moved back in front with 14 minutes remaining.

Hanrahan then landed his best strike of the night, from just inside the Munster half with nine minutes to go, before narrowly missing from halfway.

Skipper Caolin Blade and Hansen both had to go off, but Connacht sealed the result when prop Aungier, supported by Denis Buckley, drove over after the Munster lineout had misfired again.