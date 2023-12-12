Leinster facing anxious wait on fitness of Furlong, Conan and Byrne ahead of Sale clash

Leinster will await a definitive medical evaluation on Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong and Harry Byrne ahead of Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup clash with the Sale Sharks at the RDS (5.30). Prop Michael Milne has returned to full training while Tommy O’Brien (ankle) and scrumhalf Luke McGrath (knee) are nearing a return following injury.

Conan and Furlong picked up “minor niggles” that ruled them out of contention for Leinster’s hard fought 16-9 victory over two-time European champions La Rochelle at the Stade Marcel Deflandre on Sunday afternoon. The official line is that both will be “assessed later in the week ahead of selection.”

Harry Byrne sustained a head injury and was withdrawn during the game, replaced by Ciarán Frawley. He is following the graduated return to play protocols to establish whether he is available for the Sale match.

There was some bad news for scrumhalf Cormac Foley who suffered a shoulder injury in training – he had previously damaged the joint in a match – last week and as a result had a surgical procedure. He will be sidelined for the “next few months,” according to the medical bulletin.

There is no update regarding outhalf Ross Byrne (bicep), utility back Jamie Osborne (shoulder) and hooker John McKee (hamstring).