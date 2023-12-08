Ireland to play two games against world champions South Africa next summer

Ireland will play two matches against the world champions next summer in South Africa as the Springboks fixtures for next year have been announced.

Ireland will play South Africa in Loftus Versfield in Pretoria on Saturday, July 6th, followed by a game the following Saturday, July 13th at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban on July 13th.

South Africa will also play Portugal in July, two games against New Zealand, one in August and one in September and one game against Argentina in September.

Ireland beat South Africa 13-8 in the Rugby World Cup in the pool stage, but lost to New Zealand in the quarter-finals as South Africa won the tournament.

Ireland have beaten South Africa in their last three meetings, but lost 2-1 in an away series in 2016, their last matches on tour of the country. Ireland have only ever won once in South Africa in 10 matches, on June 11th, 2016 in Cape Town when they won 26-20 despite a CJ Stander sending off.