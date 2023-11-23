Sexton, Aki, Porter, Keenan and Doris nominated by rugby writers for men’s player of the year

Ireland and Connacht centre Bundee Aki has been nominated for another award. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

The now-retired Johnny Sexton is one of five nominees for the Rugby Writers Ireland men’s 15s player of the year award. Alongside the former Leinster and Ireland captain, Sexton’s provincial teammates Caelan Doris, Hugo Keenan and Andrew Porter have also been nominated,.

Fresh off making the shortlist for the world player of the year gong, Connacht’s Bundee Aki has also been nominated for this award closer to home.

In the women’s category, the inaugural WXV3-winners are represented by Sam Monaghan, former captain Nichola Fryday, Neve Jones, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird and Aoife Dalton in the nominees for player of the year.

Both Doris and Jones recently won the players’ player of the year awards for 2023.

Both Ireland’s men’s 15s squad and Munster have been recognised for their silverware this season having been nominated for team of the year. The senior men’s outfit won a Grand Slam while Munster won a first trophy since x when taking home the URC crown. The Grand Slam-winning U20s have also been nominated for that achievement and their run to the U20 World Cup final.

Lucy Mulhall has been nominated for women's sevens player of the year. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The other two teams nominated are the men’s and women’s sevens squads, with both having qualified for next year’s Olympics in Paris. For the women, this will be their first Olympic campaign while the men will compete for a second time having reached Tokyo 2020.

The nominees for Ireland men’s sevens player of the year include Mark Roche, Harry McNulty, and Jack Kelly. On the women’s side, last year’s player of the year Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe is once again nominated alongside two other teammates, captain Lucy Mulhall and Emily Lane.

Rugby Writers Ireland nominees

Men’s 15s player of the year: Bundee Aki, Johnny Sexton, Caelan Doris, Hugo Keenan, Andrew Porter.

Women’s 15s player of the year: Nichola Fryday, Neve Jones, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird, Aoife Dalton.

Team of the year: Ireland men’s 15s, Munster’s men, Ireland U20′s, Ireland women’s sevens, Ireland men’s sevens.

Men’s sevens player of the year: Mark Roche, Harry McNulty, Jack Kelly.

Women’s sevens player of the year: Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Lucy Mulhall, Emily Lane.