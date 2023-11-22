Leinster v Munster: TV details, kick-off time, team news ahead of URC clash

When and where is it on?

Leinster are playing Munster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday, November 25th at 6.30pm in the Aviva Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The game is broadcast on TG4 and Premier Sports. The game is also being streamed live on the TG4 Player.

What is at stake?

It is early days in the URC but this is the first interprovincial match of the season for Leinster and the first meeting with their old rivals Munster. After the Rugby World Cup hangover, all the Irish players that played in France that are fit are available, and with the Champions Cup beginning in two weeks, the Irish rugby club season is truly back in full swing.

What is the team news?

Gerry Thornley reports Leinster are “locked and loaded”, with nine of their Rugby World Cup frontliners back for last Saturday’s 54-5 win over the Scarlets, Jack Conan and Robbie Henshaw could both be seen training fully on Tuesday and look set to make their seasonal reappearances against Munster, with Ross Byrne and Tadhg Furlong set to start as well.

Assistant coach Andrew Goodman confirmed that the province has “pretty much a full roster”, with Cian Healy, Ed Byrne and Mike Milne also back training, albeit Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Cormac Foley (shoulder), John McKee (hamstring), Luke McGrath (knee) and Alex Soroka (foot) are still sidelined.

Prop Oli Jager. Photograph: Andy Jackson/Getty

It is not such a clean bill of health for Munster, with Peter O’Mahony in a race to be fit after he was taken off injured in the game against Stormers last weekend. His replacement Jack O’Donoghue is also a doubt after an ankle injury. On the plus side, Munster’s new signing Oli Jager has arrived in Munster and could make his debut against Leinster. The province will also have Jean Kleyn available to return, with the second row back in training.

What have their results been like so far?

Leinster lead the table with four wins from five games, and a points difference of 84. Their sole defeat was in the opening round against Glasgow Warriors, but they were missing a lot of first-teamers for that game post-World Cup. Munster are sixth, three points behind Leinster, they have won three games, drawn one and lost one – they lost to Ulster, drew with Benetton and beat Dragons, Stormers and Sharks.

Has Rugby World Cup-winning coach Jacques Nienaber arrived yet for Leinster?

It remains to be seen whether Jacques Nienaber will arrive at Leinster in time, reports Gerry Thornley. South Africa’s World Cup-winning coach was due to land this week but his arrival has been delayed by commercial commitments with the SARU. Leo Cullen is relatively sanguine about the timing of Nienaber’s arrival, preferring that he joins up with the squad at the time that best suits him rather than be placed under any pressure.