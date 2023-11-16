British & Irish Lions to get more preparation time for tours as Premiership deal agreed

After decades of short-sighted thinking the British & Irish Lions will finally be given more preparation time before their 2025 expedition to Australia. England-based squad members will now be available for all pre-tour activity with the Premiership final set to take place a week earlier to enhance the Lions’ chances.

The build-up to recent tours has been consistently overshadowed by rows over player release, with the Premiership final scheduled for the weekend before the opening tour game in both 2017 and 2021. A deal has now been struck to improve collaboration between the Lions, the Premiership and the United Rugby Championship, with the 2024-25 Premiership final pencilled in for June 14th.

With the Lions having failed to win a series since 2013, there is at last recognition that modern touring teams need more time together to gel. The build-up to the 2021 tour to South Africa was disrupted by a direct clash between the Lions’ warm-up match again Japan in Edinburgh and the Premiership final. In 2017 the squad landed in New Zealand three days before the opening match and several jetlagged players were dozing off on the bus to the stadium.

Warren Gatland, who coached the Lions on both those tours, has long argued the Lions need more preparation time and his successor – Ireland’s Andy Farrell the clear favourite – will be suitably grateful for the extra breathing space before the opening tour fixture against Western Force in Perth on June 28th, two weeks after the anticipated date of the 2025 Premiership final.

“We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with Premiership Rugby and United Rugby Championship and want to thank them for their support in reaching this agreement,” said Ben Calveley, the Lions’ chief executive. “Our relationship with the clubs is critical to any success we have and we are committed to working with Premiership Rugby and United Rugby Championship in a spirit of collaboration.”

Premiership Rugby’s chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor also praised the deal’s inclusivity. “Everyone at Premiership Rugby understands how crucial it is to work closely with all stakeholders for the game to continue to thrive and grow. Giving our players and the British & Irish Lions the best possible preparation time in history is vital for both the Lions and Premiership Rugby as we support each other on and off the pitch.” – Guardian