Cullen confirms he will be able to call upon more of World Cup contingent for clash with Scarlets

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen confirmed that he will be able to call upon more of the Ireland World Cup contingent for next Saturday night’s URC clash with the Scarlets at the RDS.

Hooker Dan Sheehan, a try scorer, Joe McCarthy, Ryan Baird, Ross Byrne and Jimmy O’Brien started for the province for the first time since Ireland World Cup duty in Leinster’s 33-10 victory over the Dragons at a rain drenched Rodney Parade in Wales on Sunday afternoon.

The only downside were injuries to the in-form Tommy O’Brien (leg), who was helped off early in the second half and replacement scrumhalf Cormac Foley, the latter’s departure meant that his side finished the game with 14 players against a Dragons side who had flanker Taine Basham sent off on 66 minutes.

Cullen explained: “(We will) assess all the bodies and see how they all are, get everyone back (to Dublin) and we will have some fresh energy coming into the group next week. A number of the international gang trained last week so (we) will make assessments on how those guys are travelling at this time of the year after their break. We will have a new group and get excited about the weekend.

“Conditions (at Rodney Parade) were going to be the biggest challenge leading into the game. It was a far from perfect performance but lots of good effort and pretty clinical at certain points in the game which was pleasing. Dan (Sheehan) got in for a good try down in the bottom corner from a good drive early on.

“We got a good tap penalty try from five metres out which is great and then scored just after half time which creates a bit of separation on the scoreboard. It was pleasing to get a bonus point and then there was the try (from Scott Penny) late on. Overall delighted with the outcome.

“It was a good week, this week, because we had a lot of players come back in. There was a big social part to that, so it was good that we got a half decent performance off the back of that. We have a short week leading into Scarlets, and hopefully we will get a good crowd at the RDS.”

Sheehan, who scored the first of Leinster’s five tries from a lineout maul, spoke about what it was like to captain the province for the first time. “It was great, a bit of a different week for me, something that I probably wouldn’t have had the confidence to do a couple of years ago.

“I had a little bit of a surprise on Monday when I was asked to be captain, but I really enjoyed the challenge. It’s very different, making sure everyone else is ready rather than just yourself. I really enjoyed the week, being back in a Leinster jersey and playing against the Dragons. It’s been five months since I was in a Leinster jersey. By the third week (after the World Cup) I was gagging to get back in and see the lads, get back going.”