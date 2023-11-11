Ben Healy’s drop goal snatches victory for Edinburgh over Connacht

URC: Edinburgh 25 Connacht 22

Connacht, having succeeded in making home advantage count with an ideal three wins from three, suffered their first loss when Edinburgh snatched victory at the death in the Scottish capital.

With a host of changes to their starting XV, and up against a stacked Scottish outfit boasting some 258 international caps, this was always going to be a tough ask for Pete Wilkins’ outfit in Hive Stadium. Yet, having ensured they drew level just minutes from the end, Connacht were punished in the last play when former Munster man Ben Healy struck a winning drop goal.

Despite having carved several early opportunities, Connacht were unable to make it count – not helped by some early mistakes. And, when stripped at the lineout, the Scottish side made it count. International and Sevens’ Olympian Mark Bennett made the distance down the right wing before finding left wing Wes Goosen, and the former Hurricanes’ player had the space and speed to race in for the opening try after four minutes, with Healy adding the conversion.

Experts at the breakdown, Edinburgh made life difficult for Connacht, who got very little from the early physical exchanges. Yet Connacht’s defensive efforts were rewarded, holding the visitors to that early try, and by the 35th minute Connacht were able to put some points on board. Good work from Tom Daly established some territorial control, and from a resulting penalty Carty stroked his kick through the posts to open the westerners’ tally, closing the half-time gap to 7-3.

It ensured Connacht were very much in the game at the break, although losing John Porch soon after the restart with a cut leg. However, the home side gained control, and despite Healy missing a penalty, they struck for their second try – courtesy of a break from Duhan van de Merwe down the left wing before replacement scrumhalf Ben Vellacott finished under the posts, with Healy converting.

Eventually Connacht made their possession count from penalty to touch, and from a resulting maul, Connacht went through the hands before Tiernan O’Halloran capped a strong performance with a try, converted by Carty. With Schoeman in the bin after a head clash with Jack Aungier, Connacht had the opportunity to grab momentum, but it was the hosts who went seven points in front when Healy added a penalty.

Connacht swiftly recovered, taking control and keeping possession before replacement Joe Joyce bagged a try, helped in no small measure by the influential O’Halloran. Although Carty missed the conversion, it brought Wilkins’ side within two points.

However, worse followed for the visitors when Edinburgh was awarded a penalty just metres for the line, and an unprepared Connacht will be kicking themselves for conceding a third try. Taking a quick tap, the influential Healy produced a long pass to a waiting Mark Bennett who scored, giving the hosts a 22-15 lead with some 13 minutes remaining.

Connacht, struggling to gain territorial dominance, finally put together a passage of play, replacements Colm O’Reilly and Dylan Tierney Martin prominent before winning a penalty which Carty sent to touch. Five metres out, Connacht pushed forward. Joe Joyce, Jordan Duggan, Tierney Martin were prominent before Prendergast, at the second time of asking, touched down. Hanrahan’s conversion levelled the game.

However, there was time for more from the hosts. Tierney-Martin and Prendergast delivered in defence to keep the home side at bay, but one last stand saw former Munster man Ben Healy produce the winning drop goal at the death, depriving Connacht of a fourth successive win.

Edinburgh: B Kijnghorn, W Goosen, M Bennett, J Lang, D van der Mervwe, B Healy, C Shiel, P Schoeman, E Ashman, J Sebastian, G Young, G Gilchrist, T Dodd, C Boyle, V Mata.

Replacements: N Vellacott for Shiel (44), B Venter for Boyle (52), Boyle for Schoeman and A Williams for Sebastian, M Sykes for Young, D Cherry for Ashman (all 60), C Dean for Bennett and N Muncaster for Dodd (71).

Connacht: T O’Halloran, J Porch, B Ralston, T Daly, A Smith, J Carty, C Blade, P Dooley, T McElroy, J Aungier, D Murtagh, N Murray, C Prendergast, C Oliver, S O’Brien.

Replacements: D Hawkshaw for Porch (42), S Illo for Aunger (51), J Duggan for Dooley and J Joyce for D Murray (55), D Tierney-Martin for McElroy (60), J Butler for Oliver, C Reilly for Blade, JJ Hanrahan for O’Halloran (all 61).

Referee: B Whitehouse (Wales).