Munster’s RG Snyman to undergo surgery in South Africa after another injury setback

Munster’s World Cup-winning lock RG Snyman has suffered another injury setback and will undergo surgery in his native South Africa.

Snyman, who played an instrumental role coming off the bench throughout the Springboks’ successful defence of their World Cup title, picked up a chest injury during last month’s final. According to Munster, the forward has sustained a chest/shoulder injury that requires a procedure. A timeline for his return was not outlined.

It is yet another injury blow for both Snyman and Munster since his arrival at the province. The South African made his debut against Leinster in August 2020 only to rupture his ACL seven minutes into the game. A number of setbacks ensured Snyman did not play again until September 2021, and in just his third game back he re-ruptured his cruciate ligament playing against the Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship.

In March, he returned from his latest ACL injury and played a role in Munster’s run to the URC title before featuring in the World Cup for South Africa.

READ MORE

In January 2022, Snyman signed a two-year contract extension that runs out at the end of this season.

In other Munster injury news, the province is awaiting further medical assessment on Calvin Nash after he picked up a knee injury during Saturday’s victory over the Dragons.

Ahead of Friday’s trip to take on Ulster in Belfast, Simon Zebo (foot) and Josh Wycherley (neck) have returned to training after recovering from injuries while Tadhg Beirne, Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony have also returned from World Cup duty.