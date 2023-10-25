Tom Curry to start for England against Argentina amid Bongi Mbonambi row

Tom Curry has been named to start England’s Rugby World Cup bronze medal match against Argentina on Friday night amid an ongoing investigation into allegations he was on the receiving end of a racial slur by South Africa’s Bongi Mbonambi last weekend.

Curry starts at blindside and will win his 50th cap while Steve Borthwick has made eight changes to the side that lost to the Springboks by a point, restoring Marcus Smith to fullback. There is also what is expected to be a swansong appearance for Ben Young, England’s most capped men’s player of all time, who makes his first start of the tournament.

England are rallying around Curry, who has come in for widespread abuse online after audio of his allegation he was called a “white c**t” during the semi-final emerged. The English Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney insisted Curry was getting “all the support he needs” while his club, Sale Sharks, issued a statement on Wednesday, condemning the abuse he was receiving.

“Sale Sharks’ owners, players, coaches and staff are absolutely appalled by the nature and level of disgusting abuse directed at Tom Curry and his family in relation to an incident in the England v South Africa World Cup semi-final,” read the statement. “Everyone at the club stands fully and proudly behind Tom and we look forward to welcoming him back to Carrington.”

World Rugby had hoped to determine whether there is evidence to take disciplinary action against Mbonambi as quickly as possible but the investigation is now expected to drag into next week, ensuring the South Africa hooker is available for Saturday’s World Cup final against New Zealand.

Curry, meanwhile, keeps his place for England and is joined in the backrow by Sam Underhill, who was called up as an injury replacement for Jack Willis after the pool stages. That means the Kamikaze Kids – so effective in the 2019 tournament – are reunited with Ben Earl staying at fullback.

Owen Farrell again captains the side with Youngs winning his 127th England cap at scrumhalf. Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant continue in the centres while Henry Arundell is back in the side and Freddie Steward moves to wing to accommodate Smith’s return.

Up front, Ellis Genge, Theo Dan and Will Stuart make up the frontrow while Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum are named in the secondrow. Jamie George drops to the bench where he is joined by Bevan Rodd, Dan Cole, David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam, Danny Care, George Ford and Ollie Lawrence.

“After the disappointment of last weekend’s game against South Africa, it is important that this Friday we once again play with the determination and dedication that so nearly earned the team the result we wanted,” said Borthwick.

“The bronze final gives us a great opportunity to finish the tournament on a positive note, continue to build for the future, and to give our supporters one last chance to get behind the squad out here in Paris. The players are looking forward to the challenge against what will be a strong Argentina side.”

Argentina have made three changes to their line-up from the defeat to the All Blacks, signalling their intent to try for a positive finish to the tournament in France.

Coach Michael Cheika made a single change to the forward pack with Pedro Rubiolo replacing Tomas Lavanini, while among the backs, Tomas Cubelli comes in at scrumhalf for Gonzalo Bertranou and Jeronimo de la Fuente at inside centre for Santiago Chocobares.

The 32-year-old De la Fuente has played a single game at this World Cup, while 20-year-old Rubiolo wins a 10th cap.

The same bench is named for a second successive week, ensuring what is likely the last Test for 38-year-old former captain Agustin Creevy, who has amassed 107 caps and played in 21 World Cup matches.

England beat Argentina 27-10 in their opening pool game in Marseilles on the first weekend of the tournament last month but 11 of the 15 that started for the Pumas that day will again be on the field at kick-off on Friday.

It will be the third time Argentina play in the bronze match, having beaten France 34-10 at the 2007 World Cup but losing in 2015 when South Africa defeated them 24-13.

ARGENTINA: Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (capt), Francisco Gomez Kodela; Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo; Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Facundo Isa.

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matias Moroni.

ENGLAND: Marcus Smith; Freddie Steward, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Arundell; Owen Farrell (capt), Ben Young; Ellis Genge, Theo Dan, Will Stuart; Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl.

Replacements: Jamie George, Bevan Rodd, Dan Cole, David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlum, Danny Care, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence.