England’s Tom Curry accuses South Africa’s Bongi Mbonambi of using racial slur

The England flanker Tom Curry alleged to the referee during his side’s defeat by South Africa in Saturday’s World Cup semi-final that he was called a “white c**t” by the Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

Curry can clearly be heard making the allegation of a racist slur to Ben O’Keeffe, the referee, in the 28th minute of England’s 16-15 defeat. He said: “Sir, Sir, if their hooker calls me a white c**t what do I do?” O’Keeffe responded by saying: “Nothing please. I’ll be on it.” There is no audio available of the alleged comment by Mbonambi.

Curry was visibly shaken after the match. When asked if something was said to him by Mbonambi, he said: “Yeah.” Pressed on what had been said, he declined to say but asked if the matter had been resolved at the end of the match – Curry appeared to go to shake hands with Mbonambi but the South African seemed to push his hand away - he added: “No. It doesn’t need to be talked about. I’m not talking about it now.”

The Rugby Football Union has declined to comment but can also refer the incident to the citing commissioner should it wish to do so. It is believed England consider the incident a matter for World Rugby. The citing window during the tournament is 36 hours after a match.

READ MORE

Speaking on Sunday morning, the South Africa forwards coach, Deon Davids, was asked about alleged comments made to Curry. He said: “I’m not aware of that, I’m not aware of any comment, if it was discussed, I’m not sure what the comment was or when it was said. I don’t know.”

South Africa clinched victory with a 78th-minute penalty by Handre Pollard and at the full-time whistle, one of a number of flare-ups between the two sides ensued. The England captain, Owen Farrell, clashed with South Africa’s Willie le Roux but afterwards attempted to play down the incident, insisting it was just a “misunderstanding”. – Guardian