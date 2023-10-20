The best tries of the Rugby World Cup so far

1 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 50th minute, South Africa v Scotland (Marseille)

The try was Arendse’s but the no-look kick assist from Manie Libbok was out of this world. Think it is easy to strike a ball accurately while deliberately looking the other way? Try it.

2. Mateo Carreras, 28th minute, Argentina v Japan (Nantes)

When they opt to play, the Pumas can be irresistible. A crafty angled run from the scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou and a turbocharged finish from Carreras, Newcastle Falcons’ flying wing, rounded off this absolute beauty.

3. Amato Fakatawa, 16th minute, Japan v Argentina (Nantes)

When Michael Leitch shipped the ball to the 118kg Fakatawa 60 metres from the Pumas try-line there seemed no massive danger. Until the big lock forward chipped the defence at full gallop, regathered and scored. Fab-ul-ous.

New Zealand’s Will Jordan makes a break on his way to scoring a try. Photograph: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport

4. Will Jordan, 53rd minute, New Zealand v Ireland (Paris)

One of the great modern game-shaping tries. Richie Mo’unga was 15 metres inside his own half when he received the ball from a short lineout, pierced the gainline and put Jordan away to score. Sheer class.

5. Will Jordan, 33rd minute, New Zealand v Uruguay (Lyon)

Jordan is a major talent but, again, it was a team-mate who was the creative architect. Step forward Damian McKenzie, smoothly regathering his own kick and brilliantly flicking the ball infield to set his wing free.

6. Rodrigo Marta, 78th minute, Portugal v Fiji (Nantes)

Bundee Aki’s finish against New Zealand was outstanding but Portugal’s fizzing backs deserve recognition on this list. Their late winning try, with Raffaele Storti escaping down the right before putting Marta over, sealed a first World Cup win for Os Lobos. – Guardian