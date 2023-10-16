‘It’s the hope that kills you’: Social media reaction as Ireland exits the Rugby World Cup

Irish rugby players react emotionally on the pitch after the final whistle blows against New Zealand marking the end of their Rugby World Cup campaign and the end of an era for this team. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

It was a weekend of major highs and even greater lows for Ireland rugby fans. Supporters were in high spirits in Paris before the start of the quarter-final against the All Blacks #IRLvNZL as they sing what has become one of the songs of the tournament for Ireland.

Ireland fans warming up their voices for tomorrow… even the All Blacks fans are joining in to belt out #Zombie in Paris tonight! #IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/Go98rjW4eu — Ruth Gorman (@RuthGorman_UTV) October 13, 2023

Before a ball was even kicked on Saturday night the sense of anticipation and hope among the Irish crowd was unmistakable. Irish fans made their presence known as New Zealand performed the haka before kick off in Paris The team face down New Zealand in a figure of 8 to honour Anthony Foley whose 7 year anniversary happened this week.

Wow. Beautiful tribute to the late Axel Foley. #IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/UEx5MNS34O — Bernard Jackman (@bernardjackman) October 14, 2023

Before the half hour mark, Bundee Aki scored this try bringing Ireland to within two points of New Zealand. The first half finished with Ireland within touching distance of New Zealand, the score standing at 17-18. Here’s that moment that put us back in the running.

𝐁𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐄!!! 🟢



What a moment for the New Zealand-born Irish star!



Game on in Paris! #IREvNZL | #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/D87bKFkFVG — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 14, 2023

As we know it didn’t end well for Ireland, leaving players shocked and numbed. Here’s Sam Cain, captain of the All Blacks, consoling Bundee Aki as Ireland lose 28-24 in Stade de France, Paris.

READ MORE

Fans too were left feeling distraught as the Rugby World Cup dream was burst

Irish people right now, it’s the hope that kills you



#IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/cYO720nGZJ — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) October 14, 2023

The Rugby World Cup quarter-final marked the end of Johnny Sexton’s glittering career in a green jersey. New Zealand paid tribute to the captain who has led Ireland since 2019.

A legend of the game. You’ve had a stellar career, Johnny. Thank you for all the battles over the years 👏#IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/7NM48Xoalv — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 14, 2023

Fans were emotional on watching Johnny Sexton’s last press conference as he talks about his career, ‘It’s been a dream come true really, for all of us, and I include today as well.’

And that viral moment where Sexton’s son told him he was ‘still the best’, caught the feeling of many rugby fans.

My heart.



Johnny Sexton’s son turns to him

and says: “You’re still the best, dad.”



Yes you are Johnny. Yes you are.#IREvNZL #RWC23 #TeamofUs



pic.twitter.com/4ddLskEZOZ — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 14, 2023

Family were there to wipe away the tears.

In what was an unexpected exit from the competition, coach Andy Farrell gives his reaction to the 28-24 loss saying ‘sport can be cruel sometimes – I guess that is why we love it’. Ireland were the #1 ranked team in the world coming into this competition, according to World Rugby rankings.

Irish players reacted emotionally on the pitch after the final whistle blew marking the end of their Rugby World Cup campaign and the end of an era for this team. Johnny Sexton and Keith Earls announced their retirement following the end of the Rugby World Cup while Peter O’Mahony has said “It’s a tough one to take, as a lot of my friends won’t be back. I’ve a contract to the end of the year [2023-24 season] and we’ll see how we go after that.”

And as thousands of fans made their way home from Paris earlier than hoped, the feelings of sadness lingered.

I am in Charles de Gaulle Airport.



It is the saddest airport in the world. Full of very very sad people. — Karl Brophy (@KarlBrophy) October 15, 2023

A weekend of highs and devastating lows. Even if you are Paul Mescal