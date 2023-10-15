Live-Rugby World Cup

France vs South Africa: Rugby World Cup quarter-final live

Live commentary of the final quarter-final with the hosts bidding to keep their run alive

France's scrumhalf Antoine Dupont laughs during a training session ahead of his side's Rugby World Cup quarter-final vs South Africa. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

Nathan Johns's face
Nathan Johns
Sun Oct 15 2023 - 18:01
18:12

Here’s how both sides made it to the knockouts:

France

Won 27-13 vs New Zealand

Won 27-12 vs Uruguay

Won 96-0 vs Namibia

Won 60-7 vs Italy

South Africa

Won 18-3 vs Scotland

Won 76-0 vs Romania

Lost 8-13 vs Ireland

Won 49-18 vs Tonga

17:59

From one talismanic scrumhalf to another. South Africa have dropped theirs, Faf de Klerk is on the bench. In a shock call, Cobus Reinach starts in his stead. Mannie Libbok is still trusted at outhalf with Handre Pollard, the more recognised goal-kicker, on the bench.

Duane Vermeulen also starts in the backrow with Jasper Wiese, who has been the first choice eight throughout the tournament, not even in the matchday 23.

17:57

The French team. There’s only one piece of news really, and it’s the big man. Just weeks after suffering a cheek injury that required surgery, Antoine Dupont is back. He has a plate in his face and, in all likelihood, would not be playing if it wasn’t such an important match, but he’s in and he leads his side out.

17:56

Another day, another Rugby World Cup quarter-final. This is the final game of the weekend, and it could easily be the pick of the bunch. It will be a tough gig to live up to the drama of last night’s action, but France look to keep alive their dreams of a World Cup victory on home soil in their clash with defending champions South Africa.

Kick-off is at 8pm, we’ll be building up to the action over the next few hours.

