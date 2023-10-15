France vs South Africa: Rugby World Cup quarter-final live

Here’s how both sides made it to the knockouts:

France

Won 27-13 vs New Zealand

Won 27-12 vs Uruguay

Won 96-0 vs Namibia

Won 60-7 vs Italy

South Africa

Won 18-3 vs Scotland

Won 76-0 vs Romania

Lost 8-13 vs Ireland

Won 49-18 vs Tonga

From one talismanic scrumhalf to another. South Africa have dropped theirs, Faf de Klerk is on the bench. In a shock call, Cobus Reinach starts in his stead. Mannie Libbok is still trusted at outhalf with Handre Pollard, the more recognised goal-kicker, on the bench.

Duane Vermeulen also starts in the backrow with Jasper Wiese, who has been the first choice eight throughout the tournament, not even in the matchday 23.

The French team. There’s only one piece of news really, and it’s the big man. Just weeks after suffering a cheek injury that required surgery, Antoine Dupont is back. He has a plate in his face and, in all likelihood, would not be playing if it wasn’t such an important match, but he’s in and he leads his side out.

Another day, another Rugby World Cup quarter-final. This is the final game of the weekend, and it could easily be the pick of the bunch. It will be a tough gig to live up to the drama of last night’s action, but France look to keep alive their dreams of a World Cup victory on home soil in their clash with defending champions South Africa.

Kick-off is at 8pm, we’ll be building up to the action over the next few hours.