Dan Biggar returns for Wales in boost for World Cup quarter-final with Argentina

Dan Biggar looks on during Wales' training session at Stade Felix Mayol in Toulon on Thursday. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Wales’ influential outhalf Dan Biggar will start Saturday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Argentina in Marseilles with Tommy Reffell named in place of the injured Taulupe Faleatu.

Biggar plays for the first time since hurting a pectoral muscle in the 40-6 thrashing of Australia on September 24th and his inclusion is a major boost for Welsh hopes of reaching a third semi-final in the last four editions of the World Cup.

Along with Biggar, head coach Warren Gatland also named experienced fullback Liam Williams for Saturday’s match despite him being taken off with a knee injury in their final pool match last weekend, a 43-19 win over Georgia in Nantes.

Williams was later seen using crutches but coaching staff this week said it was a precautionary measure to take weight off his leg.

Faleatu broke his arm last weekend and is out of the tournament, which means Reffell will come into the loose forward trio with Aaron Wainwright switching to number eight and captain Jac Morgan moving on to blindside.

Adam Beard returned home last week for the birth of his third child but is back in the secondrow in place of Dafydd Jenkins.

Gareth Anscombe was not named among the replacements as had been expected. He was earlier this week said to be on the mend after pulling out of the Georgia game just minutes before the start having hurt himself in pre-match kicking practice.

Instead, Sam Costelow provides cover for Biggar off the bench.

WALES (v Argentina): Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Adam Beard; Jac Morgan (capt), Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow, Rio Dyer.