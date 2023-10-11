Ireland name their team to face All Blacks in Rugby World Cup quarter final

Head coach Andy Farrell's Ireland team play against the All Black in Saturday night's Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Paris. Photograph: Getty Images

Andy Farrell has named his team for Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand at the Stade de France on Saturday night (kick-off 9pm local time/8pm Irish).

The Irish head coach has had to plan without secondrow James Ryan, who has reportedly flown home to Dublin for a scan on his injured hand/wrist. Joe McCarthy has been included in the match-day squad in his Leinster team-mate’s place.

The starting team is unchanged from the side which sealed a bonus point win against Scotland to top Pool B with four wins from four. Mack Hansen has seemingly won his fitness race after departing the action last weekend, first for a HIA and then with a calf injury. James Lowe also failed to finish that game but has been selected to start against the All Blacks.

Jimmy O’Brien is a surprise selection among the replacements.

IRELAND: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Beirne, Henderson; O’Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, Bealham, McCarthy, Conan, Murray, Crowley, O’Brien.