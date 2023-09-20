Ireland v South Africa: Andy Farrell set to stick with 5-3 split for Springboks game

Jack Conan is unlikely to be risked for Ireland's game against South Africa at the Stade de France in the Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby has strongly intimated that Ireland will not veer from their customary 5-3 split on the bench to accommodate an extra forward in response to the Springboks declaring their hand with a 7-1 strategy.

The anticipated selection of the more versatile Jack Crowley ahead of Ross Byrne on the Irish bench to face South Africa in Saturday night’s crunch Rugby World Cup Pool B match in the Stade de France would make the option of a 6-2 split more plausible.

However, Ireland are seemingly quite content to declare their own intentions before unveiling what is likely to be a familiar frontline XV and conventional 5-3 bench on Thursday afternoon.

Easterby said: “We haven’t tinkered with that split before and there might be times where through injury or other reasons, but I’d say we’ll be fairly conventional in what we do at the weekend in terms of the split.

“As I said, it’s not something we’ve taken a huge amount of time looking at. It’s a talking point but at the end of the day, it’s their decision and strategy to go with that. Ours will be slightly different.”

In bringing their team announcement forward to Tuesday and unveiling a repeat of the 7-1 split employed in the 35-7 statement thrashing of the All Blacks at Twickenham almost four weeks ago, it was as if the Springboks were trying get their intimidation in early.

It’s also become the talking point that Rassie Erasmus would have wanted.

[ Springboks opt for 7-1 split with Eben Etzebeth fit to start ]

“Every team has a particular strategy and it’s up to them to believe that that strategy is the right thing for each game,” said Easterby when immediately asked about the Boks’ 7-1 split at Ireland’s training base at the Complex de la Chambrarie in Tours.

“Obviously, they believe that’s the way they need to set themselves to beat us on Saturday, just like we’ll be playing the way we want to beat South Africa. Listen, it’s a talking point. I don’t think it changes anything for us, to be honest. It’s something for you guys to highlight or have a discussion over.

“What will determine it in the end is hindsight, which will allow everyone to say it was the right or wrong thing to do. Like I say, it’s their strategy and not something that we can control.”

Jamison Gibson-Park in action during an Ireland training session at the Complexe de la Chambrerie in Tours on Wednesday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Nor has veering away from a conventional 5-3 split seemingly even been that much of an issue for Andy Farrell and his coaching staff.

“I can’t remember too many times,” said Easterby. “Part of it is the circumstances, as a strategy it’s unusual but it’s certainly been done and we have talked about it from time to time. But I don’t think we’ve employed it in my time with Ireland.”

The option of a 6-2 split has perhaps been reduced by this game appearing to come just too soon for Jack Conan.

“Jack’s probably the only one that’s slightly behind in terms of being able to get himself right for the weekend,” admitted Easterby. “He’s recovering well as the medics and conditioners get him up to speed and he’s probably on track for where we thought he’d be at this stage. He’s done really well, we’re happy with his progress.

“Finlay [Bealham] and Dan [Sheehan] both trained really well today, so they’re back in the mix,” added Easterby, strongly indicating that the pair will provide the frontrow back-up along with David Kilcoyne.

On the presumption that it is a conventional split which will accommodate Robbie Henshaw as well as Conor Murray and Crowley, the main issue therefore seems to be which two of Iain Henderson, Joe McCarthy and Ryan Baird to include.

Either way, this huge game finds both teams in a good place.

“I think we always knew that this was going to be the pivotal game leading up to Scotland two weeks after,” said Easterby. “I guess press and media and supporters in particular are speculating about what they [South Africa] might bring.

“We obviously are really confident and trust in what we’ve been doing, not just recently but in the last year and a half, two years, and this is what we’ve been building towards. Hopefully we will see plenty of that on Saturday as well.”

The presence of Jamison Gibson-Park alongside Easterby adds to the feeling that he will return to the starting line-up for what will be Ireland’s first match in the Stade de France since the Six Nations defeat there in February 2022.

The scrumhalf admitted to feeling “pretty pumped” at the prospect of a more sizeable Green Army being in attendance among the 80,000 capacity. “It’s a wicked venue. We’re not playing against France this time; we’re looking to right a few wrongs from the last time we were there. It didn’t go as we would have liked, but we learned a lot from that game and it’s really helped us over the last few years. We’re pumped as a squad.”

IRELAND v South Africa (possible): Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, David Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Joe McCarthy, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Robbie Henshaw.

SOUTH AFRICA: Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi (capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Jean Kleyn, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach.