Woman who died in France from botulism outbreak married to Mayo man who is in ICU

A woman (32) who died in France due to complications from botulism is married to a man from Co Mayo, it has been confirmed locally. The Co Mayo man is in intensive care in a hospital near Paris.

Some of his family have travelled to France from Co Mayo to be with him. The couple have been living together in Paris since last May when they got married.

They travelled to Bordeaux for the Rugby World Cup match against Romania and dined together in the Tchin Tchin wine bar which has been linked to an outbreak of botulism among customers who consumed sardines.

On becoming ill, the pair returned to Paris where they attended hospital. It is understood the woman who died is a native of Athens.

Her husband’s family have appealed to Irish fans returning from Bordeaux to be aware of the symptoms of botulism, a potentially life-threatening illness.

[ What is botulism and how is it caused? ]

The HSE said a “small number” of Irish citizens are receiving treatment in France after contracting botulism in Bordeaux. It advised anyone who ate sardines at the wine bar between September 4th and 10th and who is feeling unwell to seek “urgent medical care”. It was notified of the outbreak on Tuesday.

Botulism is a serious neurological condition caused by a poisonous toxin produced by the bacteria Clostridium botulinum. It occurs after eating foods containing the toxin or due to development of spores within the intestine or within wounds. Food botulism is the dominant form of the disease, and symptoms of paralysis generally appear after an incubation period of 12–36 hours following consumption of food containing the toxin. Between 5 and 10 per cent of people with the illness die.

The Tchin Tchin bar is said to have been full of Irish fans last weekend as Ireland opened their World Cup campaign in Bordeaux with a victory over Romania on September 9th. Public Health France said the outbreak is suspected to have originated in sardines consumed there between September 4th and 10th.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the outbreak, but said it would not comment on any individual consular case.

In a statement, the ARS Nouvelle-Aquitaine, a local health authority, said the majority of those receiving treatment at University Hospital Bordeaux for suspected botulism were from the US, Canada and Germany. It also called on those who recently ate in the wine bar to be vigilant and report any symptoms.

Officers from the local department of public protection have investigated the bar and took samples to test for toxins. The results are expected within three days. The wine bar has been asked by health officials to restrict its service to wine and food products which are not likely to present a risk of botulism.

Dr Greg Martin, the director of the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), said only those who ate sardines in the bar on the dates in question could be affected.

He said botulism is a potentially fatal condition. “Symptoms include blurred vision and difficulty in swallowing and speaking, but sometimes diarrhoea and vomiting can occur. The disease can lead to problems with vision, and paralysis.”