Bundee Aki a perfectly timed World Cup redemption story for Ireland

We all love redemption stories. One of the most gratifying aspects of Ireland’s opening Rugby World Cup win over Romania was Bundee Aki constantly drawing attention to himself. He kept on popping up, taking the ball on himself, offloading it to others, forcing himself into the game, taking and giving energy.

There was a time when Connacht wouldn’t pick the Irish centre. Discipline issues, red cards, fitness. The province left him out of the team at the beginning of this year for several weeks running including their European games. Deafening silence on that before Pete Wilkins claimed that his omission was a form-based decision. Then rumours erupted about a possible Munster move.

Obituaries were being prepared, yet here we are. Redeemed by Ireland in the swamp heat of Bordeaux and Aki, like a shimmering green figure in the middle of the park, causing mayhem and scoring tries in a game of rediscovery.

In Saturday’s oppressiveness against Romania the new Aki demonstration model was brimming with lively enterprise, looking fitter and forcefully pressing Irish needs. His performance has also given coach Andy Farrell a potential headache when Robbie Henshaw’s hamstring clears up.

It wasn’t just Aki’s two tries and his effectiveness in defence and attack, but the stats bristle too. He led the game carries with 190 metres, he led the offloads with three and he led in successful carries, taking the ball 13 times across the gainline in a display that on another day could have pipped Peter O’Mahony for man of the match.

Bundee Aki is tackled by Marius Simonescu of Romania. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

“There were a few shouts in the dressingroom for Bundee (as MOTM),” conceded assistant coach John Fogarty. “I thought he was really good. He showed so much energy. He showed fight. All these things we talk about. He gave people moments to grab on to and he gave our team moments to grab on to.

“I thought he had a great game. He battled through to the end. He’s such an important part, on the field off the field. That edge that he brings to this team is really important. I thought he had a great day today.”

Fogarty’s thoughts were roundly shared and it wasn’t just Aki’s tries but a moment in injury time when Ireland decided to play from their own 22 rather than kick the ball dead and seek respite from the withering heat. Instead, the ball was kept alive and with replacement outhalf Jack Crowley in possession, following instruction from Aki, he dinked a kick over the defensive line with Aki winning the race to the bouncing ball.

The short poke into space ended with flanker Tadhg Beirne making a length of the pitch supporting run to score his second try of Ireland’s 12-try haul. A score that could make a difference for pool positions, it was triggered by the Irish centre and the confidence of Crowley to execute.

“Bundee gave a call. I saw the space and you just got to trust that so ...” said Crowley. “He gave me a clear call early and there’s that trust in the group once you hear the call you’ve got to trust each other and that’s what’s going to happen. Thankfully it came off.”

Bundee Aki celebrates after the game. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

It was a timely reminder too of Aki’s natural resource, his strength, and that was an aspect of his midfield contribution that Farrell will be looking to hold on to and use to dominate come later this week against Tonga and facing into a physical South African team in Paris for Ireland’s third match in the pool stages.

“I thought he was outstanding today,” said Farrell in Stade de Bordeaux. “I said it to him after the game. He looked powerful in the line and he didn’t give his legs away in contact. He looked like he could get a few extra metres, he made a few good decisions in attack and he looked like he was on it.”

Henshaw’s hamstring tweak is said the be cautionary more than anything serious and as he left the stadium he quipped “fine” when asked how he was. With Aki, Henshaw and Garry Ringrose the three natural picks for the 12 and 13 positions Aki has made a bold statement about being Ireland’s starting inside centre. Even winger James Lowe was impressed, albeit it in his traditional backhanded way.

“For a big boy he got around the park,” said Lowe. “He was physical when he needed to be and was skilful enough. I think he could have played a couple more out-balls though, I was screaming at him. But look, he was exceptional going forward. We are going to need a big boy in midfield.”

Big boy is just the part of it. It was a more measured Aki but without having to hold back on the power and with no sign of undisciplined lunging into rucks. Aki has set a tone for this tournament. There can be no falling back from that.