George Ford boots 14-man England past Argentina in Marseilles

England’s George Ford kicks his first drop goal during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Argentina in Marseille. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

England 27 Argentina 10

It matters little how or where England unearthed a performance of this ilk, just that they couldn’t have chosen a more opportune occasion. Haunted by their recent run of miserable form England looked in line for another dollop when flanker Tom Curry was sent off inside the first 10 minutes, but Steve Borthwick’s side produced a monumental display.

Outhalf George Ford’s six penalties and three drop goals for a personal tally of 27 points will rightly command the principal headlines but the victory belonged to England’s defiance in defence, committed and aggressive, that reduced their opponents to a befuddled mess.

The English pack with Ben Earls and Jamie George outstanding, were superb to a man, so too the midfield defence. England didn’t look like scoring a try but they didn’t need to on the night. Argentina fell apart before their eyes under a welter of mistakes and indiscipline, 13 penalties and three free kicks that left them well adrift by the end.

The opening 10 minutes of the contest produced two yellow cards, one of which was upgraded to red following a ‘bunker’ review. The first to be dispatched was Curry, the English flanker penalised for a head-on-head collision with Juan Cruz Mallia as he misjudged the Argentinian fullback’s landing point as the latter descended from the Marseilles skies in claiming a high ball.

Both players were bloodied, Mallia departing for a Head Injury Assessment, Curry initially to the sin bin and then to the stand as referee Mathieu Raynal brandished a red card confirming the outcome of the off-site deliberation.

The Pumas didn’t have much time to enjoy the numerical advantage as outhalf Santiago Carreras was dispatched to the sin bin on 10 minutes for a late and clumsy hit on Ford. The howls from the stands invited a more rigorous punishment. The diminutive English pivot would have a pronounced influence on the remainder of the half.

The opening 20 minutes was a mishmash of close-quarter combat punctuated by kicking duels, a high point being centre Santiago Chocobares’s beautifully weighted 50/20 diagonal kick. Argentina got the perfect launch from the lineout eight metres out but a knock-on by prop Thomas Gallo cost them a try, albeit on penalty advantage.

England’s Ben Earl celebrates as referee Mathieu Raynal awards a penalty during the game against Argentina. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Michael Cheika’s side opted for a tap penalty move but found England unyielding, Courtney Lawes squeezing a penalty at a ruck close to the England line. Steve Borthwick’s side had been playing more of the rugby and that enterprise allowed them to meander their way up the pitch.

Ford’s first drop goal was a beauty, his second from just about the halfway line was an even better strike. England were full value for their 9-3 lead on the half-hour, their bloody-minded resilience, grit and aggressive line speed forced Argentina into a litany of errors.

It could have been even better for Borthwick’s side, but they managed to negate a glorious try-scoring opportunity from an Argentinian handling mistake by throwing two very poor passes, the second of which went into touch.

The Pumas continued to be stymied by basic errors, unable to cope with the ferocity of the gainline skirmishes, where England were physically dominant. Ford’s third drop goal of the half, a mere bagatelle from close range when compared to his two previous successes, allowed his side to take a thoroughly deserved 12-3 lead into the interval.

Ford tagged on a penalty as Argentina were no better after the half-time pep talk, foostering and fumbling away possession, rattled by England’s thumping tackling, with Manu Tuilagi and Ben Earl, especially prominent. The Pumas found no escape or respite from the suffocating pressure, much of the suffering self-inflicted as they crumbled under the barrage of mistakes and penalties conceded.

Even allowing for their opponents’ shortcomings, and there were many, it was a remarkable performance from an England team that played without Curry from the second minute of the match. Ford’s final act was to kick his sixth penalty, to add to his three drop goals, contributing his team’s entire tally.

Quite apart from his kicking, Ford’s shrewd game management, the ability to take the right option maximised the work of his forward pack. There has rarely been an easier man-of-the-match decision.

Argentina’s late try scored by replacement by Rodrigo Bruni and converted by Emiliano Boffelli was no consolation. There could be none after a display like that from the South American side. Borthwick had promised that his side would deliver a performance despite their recent poor form and his players delivered; and then some. A brilliant win.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 3 mins: Boffelli pen, 3-0; 10: Ford pen, 3-3; 26: Ford drop goal, 3-6; 30: Ford drop goal, 3-9; 36: Ford drop goal, 3-12. Half-time: 3-12. 44: Ford pen 3-15; 52: Ford pen, 3-18; 56: Ford pen, 3-21; 65: Ford pen, 3-24; 75: Ford pen, 3-27; 79: Bruni try, Boffelli con, 10-27.

ENGLAND: F Steward; J May, J Marchant, M Tuilagi, E Daly; G Ford, A Mitchell; E Genge, J George, D Cole; M Itoje, O Chessum; C Lawes (capt), T Curry, B Earl.

Replacements: W Stuart for Cole (49 mins); J Marler for Genge (52); D Care for Mitchell, G Martin for Chessum (both 56); L Ludlam for Lawes (66); Ó Lawrence for Tuilagi (68); T Dan for George (71); M Smith for Ford (75).

Yellow card: Tom Curry (2 mins). Red card: Curry (10).

ARGENTINA: J Cruz Mallia; E Boffelli, L Cinti, S Chocobares, M Carreras; S Carreras, G Bertranou; T Gallo, J Montoya (capt), F Gomez Kodela; M Alemanno, T Lavanini; P Matera, M Kremer, J Martin Gonzalez.

Replacements: M Moroni for Mallia (3-10 mins, HIA); G Petti for Alemanno (h-t); P Rubiolo for Lavanini, J Sclavi for Gomez Kodela (both 49); R Bruni for Gonzalez, E Bello for Gallo (both 61); M Moroni for M Carreras (62); Gallo for Scalvi (66); A Creevy for Montoya (68); L Bazan Velez for Bertranou (69).

Yellow card: Santiago Carreras (9 mins).

Referee: M Raynal (France).