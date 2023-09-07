Ireland v Romania: Johnny Sexton captains strong side for Rugby World Cup opener

Ireland's Johnny Sexton will captain the side for their Rugby World Cup opener against Romania on Saturday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Andy Farrell has unveiled a strong selection, featuring a largely familiar cast of frontliners including the returning Johnny Sexton, for Ireland’s opening Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Romania in the Stade de Bordeaux on Saturday (kick-off 3.30pm local time/2.30pm Irish). But there are one or two surprises in a slightly rejigged pack, notably the inclusion of the squad’s youngest and least experienced player, Joe McCarthy.

The 22-year-old partners James Ryan in the secondrow, as a result of which, Tadhg Beirne shifts to the backrow, which in turn means Peter O’Mahony moves across from blindside to openside.

Save for the anticipated return of Sexton to captain the side, the only other alteration to the backline which started in the second warm-up game against England sees Keith Earls surprisingly chosen on the right-wing ahead of Mack Hansen after being forced to withdraw from the hard-earned 17-13 win over Samoa in Bayonne last time out.

All told, there are 13 changes in personnel from that starting XV against the Samoans, with only Beirne and Caelan Doris retained.

Having missed Ireland’s three warm-up games due to a hamstring issue, Rónan Kelleher will make his seasonal return from the bench, which also features the experienced quartet of Iain Henderson, Josh van der Flier, Conor Murray and Robbie Henshaw, as well as Jack Crowley.

Ireland team to play Romania: 15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster); 14. Keith Earls (Munster), 13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster), 12. Bundee Aki (Connacht), 11. James Lowe (Leinster); 10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster, captain), 9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); 1. Andrew Porter (Leinster), 2. Rob Herring (Ulster), 3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), 4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster), 5. James Ryan (Leinster), 6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster), 7. Peter O’Mahony (Munster), 8. Caelan Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: 16. Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), 17. Jeremy Loughman (Munster), 18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster), 19. Iain Henderson (Ulster), 20. Josh van der Flier (Leinster), 21. Conor Murray (Munster), 22. Jack Crowley (Munster), 23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster).