Rugby World Cup: Johnny Sexton set for Ireland return in opener against Romania

Save for the recuperating Dan Sheehan and possibly Jack Conan, all the signs are that Andy Farrell will be able to pick from an otherwise full squad for Ireland’s opening pool game in France 2023 against Romania next Saturday, including Johnny Sexton in his first game since the Grand Slam coronation on St Patrick’s Day.

After completing the formalities of both an amended open session and welcoming ceremony in Tours on Saturday, the squad ambled around the charming university city on a day off with temperatures in the low 30s. Clear blue skies and warm sunshine are forecast to remain for the week both in Tours and when the squad move on to Bordeaux on Thursday, with temperatures in the mid-30s through to Saturday’s game at the Stade de Bordeaux (kick-off 3.30pm local time but 2.30pm Irish).

When Farrell and Sexton publicly declared the countdown to the World Cup began with their autumn home series two years ago, they could hardly have envisaged arriving at this juncture in such relatively rude health.

The corner had been turned with Six Nations wins against Italy, Scotland and England, as well as a June win over Japan and the USA, but Ireland have now won 25 of their last 27 Tests, including an Irish record of 13 in succession and, of course, an historic series win in New Zealand and Grand Slam.

It is uncannily reminiscent of the form and momentum England had generated in 2003 when becoming the sole northern hemisphere winners of the World Cup, yet in some respects, it counts for nothing come kick-off in the pool games.

“It gives us a little bit of confidence that you’ve got that body of work that you’ve built well over the last four years but it was all to get us to this moment,” said Sexton in putting this into perspective after Saturday’s fun and games.

“Those things will never get taken away from us — the wins in New Zealand, the Grand Slam — but it was always with the World Cup in mind. We’re here now and this exactly where we want to be.

“We’ve obviously lost Cian [Healy] but in terms of getting the rest of the squad here, we’ve done a great job and now it’s all to do.”

As Sexton didn’t feature in the warm-up games due to his three-match suspension, and confirming he is fit and ready — “I want to get some games in, but it’s what’s right for the team as well” — the 38-year-old Irish captain seems sure to start his first match in almost six months against the world’s 19th-ranked side next Saturday.

“Even in the last few weeks, you’re watching the games, you’re trying to get match fitness for the guys that were playing. They’re difficult games sometimes; players are thinking, ‘an injury here and I’m gone’. So I think there’s a relief suddenly when you get here and you’re, ‘right, we’re here now, let’s get on with business and try to get the best out of ourselves’. That’s always been the attitude, that’s what we’ve spoken about the last few days, making sure we give the best version of ourselves.”

This will be Sexton’s fourth world cup, having been a replacement in the 2011 quarter-final defeat by Wales before missing the 2015 loss at the same stage to Argentina through injury and then starting the beating by New Zealand four years ago.

“I probably learned something at all of them but they’re all different. Each one, I learned different things along the way and this will be another different world cup. It’s probably why it’s hard to get them right, you know, very rarely do you have the same carry-over of players’ experiences.

“But I think the advantage of having the coaches involved in the last one and Paulie being there as a player, [is that] they know what works but the proof is in the pudding. When we get out and play, that will determine how good our prep has been. When we get the results that will determine how good it’s been.

“So it’s all to do, it’s all in front of us.”

Although Sheehan was “back running well ahead of schedule” according to Farrell, the Irish head coach was not specific in giving a timeline for Sheehan’s recovery from a strained foot ligament and ensuing return to match fitness.

“He was flying along yesterday [Friday] with the physios so he’s certainly bullish within himself and so are the medics as well.”

Jack Conan (foot), Dave Kilcoyne (hamstring) and Ronan Kelleher (hamstring) all look like being available for Ireland’s World Cup opener.

“Jack trained yesterday, and again like any stage in rehab, it always depends on how he backs it up the next day, so we’ll see how it goes today. Ronan was fit last week so he’s certainly fit to go. He did a full session yesterday so he’ll back that up again today. Dave Kilcoyne is exactly the same as Ronan, fit and well.”