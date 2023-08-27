Ireland World Cup squad: Andy Farrell names 33-man squad for France

Cian Healy has missed out on in his fourth World Cup due to the calf injury he sustained in the 17-13 win over Samoa in Bayonne last Saturday night as Andy Farrell has named his 33-man squad for France. Healy will be replaced by Jeremy Loughman.

Johnny Sexton will lead the side in what will be his fourth World Cup, as is the case for Conor Murray and Keith Earls.

As expected, Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher have both been named along with Rob Herring despite injury clouds, which suggests that Kelleher should be fit for Ireland’s opening Pool B game against Romania in Bordeaux next Saturday week.

Andy Farrell and his assistant coaches have opted for a squad along fairly conventional lines, with an 18-15 split and three players in each specialist position.

This means there are nine back five forwards, with Joe McCarthy making the cut, and with Ryan Baird and Tadhg Beirne offering lock/backrow options, the versatile Connacht backrower Cian Prendergast is one of five players in the 38-man squad in the French southwest this past week who misses out.

So too do Tom Stewart, Ciaran Frawley and Jacob Stockdale.

On Healy’s injury, Farrell said: “He’ll be out for a spell of time and he’s not going to make it. He’s devastated. That’s sport. That’s life, isn’t it? The prognosis is to sideline him for five or six weeks out.”

Unsurprisingly, Stuart McCloskey is one of four centres in the squad, with the versatility of Earls and Jimmy O’Brien affording Farrell and co further options in midfield and the back three.

Forwards (18)

Hookers: Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster)

Props: Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster).

Locks: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster).

Backrows: Jack Conan (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

Backs (15)

Scrumhalves: Craig Casey (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster).

Outhalves: Ross Byrne (Leinster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster).

Centres: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster).

Outside backs: Keith Earls (Munster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster).