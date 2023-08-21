Ireland v Samoa: Kick off time, TV channel and team news ahead of World Cup warm-up match

Ireland winger James Lowe touches down to score a try in the Rugby World Cup warm-up against England at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty

When and where is it on?

Ireland’s third Rugby World Cup warm-up match is against Samoa on Saturday at Stade Jean Dauger in Bayonne, France. Kick-off is at 7.45pm. Andy Farrell’s team are playing for places and form heading into the September 8th tournament kick-off in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Ireland v Samoa is live on RTÉ 2 in Ireland. Coverage on RTÉ (including RTÉ Player) gets under way at 7.15pm.

Is this Ireland’s last game before the World Cup?

Indeed it is and the last opportunity for Irish players to impress Farrell before the World Cup. The final squad will be announced on Monday, August 28th, so performances are important for fringe players that get a chance. Farrell and his assistants are likely to make some, if not wholesale, changes to what was close to a full-strength side against England featuring a dozen players making their first start of the season.

What to expect from Samoa?

Samoa have been in decent form heading into the match with Ireland, finishing second in the Pacific Nations Cup. They beat Japan and Ireland’s pool opponents Tonga, while losing to Pacific Island rivals Fiji in their other game this month. A small country with a population of just over 200,000 people, they are a proud rugby nation and are ranked 12th in the world, ahead of Italy and Japan.

They have beaten Ireland once in seven previous encounters, but not since 1996. They are captained by Leinster prop Michael Ala’alatoa and have a number of players at French Top 14 clubs, while three of the players in the squad previously played for New Zealand. World number one side Ireland will be expected to win the match, but hope Samoa will provide a good warm-up to compare to their World Cup pool game against Tonga.

How did Ireland do in the other warm-up games?

Ireland were comfortable winners in their two previous games against England and Italy. Against Italy, Gerry Thornley described the 33-17 win featuring a fringe team as a “satisfactory hit-out”, while the win against England with a full-strength team was described as a “flawed yet convincing send-off”. Ireland’s winning streak is now well into double figures, their last defeat coming against New Zealand in July 2022.

Team news

Dan Sheehan did not travel with the rest of the 38-man Ireland squad to Biarritz on Sunday in readiness for the game, pending an anxious wait for the results of scans on the foot injury which cast a cloud over the win against England.

“Dan’s lost a bit of power in his foot. It seems to be the same old story,” said Farrell in reference to Jack Conan sustaining a similar injury in the win over Italy a fortnight ago, and which is likely to rule him out of next Saturday’s game along with Kelleher and David Kilcoyne.

“It just getting the right balance of who could do with the extra week or two as far as preseason is concerned; who could do with some more game time; what’s the likely team going forward against Romania and how that looks and trying to balance all that out.”

The teams will be updated here when they are announced on Thursday.

What is the weather forecast?

Ireland will be training in much hotter weather than Ireland in Biarritz this week with temperatures set to reach a boiling 37 degrees on Wednesday. However, for the match itself in Bayonne, the forecast is giving a high probability of rain and 23 degrees, more akin to the weather in Ireland.