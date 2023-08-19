Ireland v England live updates: Rugby World Cup warm-up match

The upside of a sorry week for the sport is that World Rugby has reacted the way many people believed it should, by showing leadership and a willingness to question such a questionable decision. They are due to step back into the ring early next week where they will no doubt come up against English rugby’s favourite lawyer.

[ World Rugby has rightfully intervened in shameful Owen Farrell decision ]

And some more on the Owen Farrell red card saga ...

[ Gerry Thornley: There are no winners in the Owen Farrell red card saga ]

[ Andy Farrell rages against ‘disgusting circus’ as he defends his son Owen ]

Keith Earls is set to win his 100th cap today, joining a very exclusive club ...

[ Popular Earls caps illustrious career by joining a very exclusive club ]

Check out Gerry Thornley’s preview below ...

[ Determined Ireland seek statement win for fitting World Cup send-off ]

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), James Lowe (Leinster); Ross Byrne (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); Tadhg Beirne (Munster), James Ryan (Leinster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht).

Replacements: Rob Herring (Ulster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster).

ENGLAND: Freddie Steward; Anthony Watson, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Will Stuart; Maro Itoje, David Ribbans; Courtney Lawes (Capt), Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Jack Willis, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence.

Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)

Assistant Referees: Craig Evans (Wales), Adam Jones (Wales)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

Overall head-to-head: Played 140. Ireland 52 wins, England 80, 8 draws.

Last five meetings: (2020, 6N) England 24 Ireland 14 (Twickenham). (2020 ANC) England 18 Ireland 7 (Twickenham). (2021 6N) Ireland 32 England 18 (Aviva Stadium). (2022 6N) England 18 Ireland 32 (Twickenham). (2023 6N) Ireland 29 England 16.

Five-game formguide: Ireland – Won 32-19 v France (home). Won 34-20 v Italy (away). Won 22-7 v Scotland (away), Won 29-16 v England (home). Won 33-17 v Italy (home).

England – Lost 13-27 v South Africa (home); Lost 23-29 v Scotland (home); Won 31-14 v Italy (home); Won 20-10 v Wales (away); Lost 10-53 v France (home).

Hello and welcome ... Ireland continue their Rugby World Cup preparations with the visit of England to the Aviva Stadium this afternoon. The second of three warm up matches ahead of next month’s tournament kick-off, and by far the biggest test of the three.

Andy Farrell’s team are looking to make it four wins in a row against England, and he’s gone with 11 of the team who beat the same opposition to seal the Grand Slam back in March. England are off the back of a morale boosting win over Wales, but are without Owen Farrell, left out amid the controversy surrounding his red card in that win being overturned and subsequently the decision being appealed by World Rugby.

World Cup places are up for grabs, not to mention the rivalry, so this should be a real battle! We’ll be providing build-up and updates throughout, So let’s get started!

Rugby World Cup warm up: Ireland v England, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, 5.30 – Live on RTÉ 2